Beijing, September 2 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping summoned his Russian and North Korean counterparts for the first time on Tuesday, a demonstration of solidarity with the countries avoided by the West on their role in the worst European war in 80 years.

Vladimir Putin praised “unprecedented relations” with China and thanked his “dear friend” XI for the warm welcome during the talks of the people's great Beijing room, while Kim Jong's special armored train tightened towards the Chinese capital.

The Iranian leader who also attended a massive military parade in China on Wednesday, the diplomatic influence of Xi with an authoritarian group of regimes nicknamed “the axis of upheavals” by certain Western analysts, arrives at a time when the isolationist policy of the American president Donald Trump has the Washington alliances.

Beyond the pump, analysts look at whether the trio can report narrower defense relations following a pact signed by Russia and North Korea in June 2024, and a similar alliance between Beijing and Pyongyang, a result that could change military calculation in the Asia-Pacific region.

It would also be a hard blow for Trump, who spoke of his close relations with Putin, Xi and Kim and praised her recovery references in peace while the three and a half year war with Ukraine raged.

In a barely veiled blow to this rival through the Pacific Ocean on Monday, Xi told a rally of more than 20 leaders of non -Western countries: “We must continue to take a clear position against hegemonism and the policy of power.”

XI also held Talkson on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, who alongside China was targeted by Trump on his Russian oil purchases considered as helping to finance the Russian war effort.

Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the summit as “performative” and accused China and India of being “bad actors” by fueling the Russian war.

While Putin and Xi met on Tuesday, the Gazp.MM Gazp.MM from Russia and the National Petroleum Corporation China signed an agreement to increase the gas supply and wrote an agreement on a new pipeline that could provide China for 30 years.

The leaders then withdrew from the Chinese president's personal residence to continue the unpertured negotiations with their delegations.

Alarm

At a time when Trump set the subject of a Nobel Peace Prize, any new concentration of military power in the East which includes Russia will sound alarms for the West.

“Trilateral military exercises between Russia, China and North Korea seem almost inevitable,” wrote Youngjun Kim, analyst at the American National Asian Research Office in March, citing how the conflict in Ukraine pushed Moscow and Pyongyang.

“Until a few years ago, China and Russia were important partners to impose international sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear and missile tests (they) are now potential military partners of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea during a crisis in the Korean peninsula,” he added, using the official name of the diplomaticly isolated country.

Kim is an important stakeholder in the conflict in Ukraine: the North Korean chief provided more than 15,000 soldiers to support the Putin war.

In 2024, he also welcomed the Russian chief in Pyongyang – the first summit of this type in 24 years – in a decision widely interpreted as a snob to XI and an attempt to relieve his pariah status by reducing the dependence of North Korea towards China.

About 600 North Korean soldiers died while fighting for Russia in the Kursk region, according to the South Korea intelligence agency, which thinks that Pyongyang plans another deployment.

Putin also told Shanghai's cooperation organization in Tianjin that a “equitable balance in the security sphere” was to be restored, stenosis for the criticism of Russia with regard to expansion in eastern NATO and European security.

His visit to Beijing and an expected meeting with Xi and Kim can offer clues to Putin's intentions.

For Kim, the parade will mark the largest multilateral diplomatic event to which he has ever assisted.

North Korea's State Journal Rodong Sinmun published photographs from Kim and his entourage on the train, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe his Hui who was involved in Pyongyang diplomacy on weapons developments for more than two decades.

Before crossing China early Tuesday, Kim visited a missile laboratory, described by analysts as a planned decision.

The visit aims to “show the status (from North Korea) as a nuclear energy” just before “next to Xi and Putin, which is intended to suggest support for North Korea as a nuclear state,” said Hong Min, analyst of North Korea at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

Weeks of preparation entered the very choreographed parade of the “victory day”, marking 80 years since the defeat of Japan at the end of the Second World War, the city center of Beijing paralyzed by security measures and traffic controls.

In addition to the window of advanced military equipment in front of around 50,000 spectators, the authorities will publish more than 80,000 doves of peace and colorful balloons.

(Report by Joe Cash to Beijing and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; writing by John Geddie; edition by Ryan Woo, Lincoln Feast, Raju Gopalakrishnan)