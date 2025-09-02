Politics
Douglas Carswell sank with the gutter
Douglas Carswell was interesting. Although never a particular friend of New statesmanThe former conservative deputy who defeated Ukip in 2014 was a politician thought enough to ring to discuss the future of the rights of Great Britain.
The man who ran against Tony Blair in Sedgefield in 2001, organized the first ejection of a speaker from the House of Commons in 300 years during the expenses crisis, triggered a partial election in his own clacton district during the defect of the UKIP, and arrested citizens of a display flight in goals by worth the relationship of individuals.
Fan of direct democracy, he called for a proportional representation, open primaries, a reminder of deputies, and generally something he called the start -up policy. He had great dreams that technology resuscitates basic political commitment: idemocracy. I remember that he had told me about a plan that Hed presented to David Cameron while he was Prime Minister for Spotify the conservative party modernized him to blend with the needs of his supporters with a localist program and an online system on several levels for membership. I don't think Cameron has ever answered him.
It was naughty and free market stuff. And while the Uber-Brexiteer was insulting as a right-wing libertarian by the online left, who dominated Twitter at the time, he was generally considered a face acceptable by Ukips. His vision of the world as a classic liberal modernizer shaken with the Little England mentality which stimulates that the UKIP increases in 2014-2015. He wanted to build a UKIP oriented to the future and quickly came to fall with the leader of the Nigel Farage Parties on immigration. Carswell was pro, denouncing the voters of the angry UKIP the nativism, describing the rivers of blood speeches and describing immigration to the United Kingdom as a story of success as a success. Great Britain today is more comfortable with the multiethnic society that we have become once imaginable, He said.
Well, what a difference a decade and four years in the biblical belt made. Carswell now speaks the language of the blue right. Head of a group for reflection on the free market in Mississippi since 2021, his main participation in British policy today is to publish on X on the expulsion of savages and invaders.
His latest poison pixels? The collapse of the sea, makes England ABDUL LIBLE. Essentially, a call to expel all Muslims or Arabs from Great Britain. From tunneling through the sewer of its X interactions, it seems to me that four forces have changed the policy of Carswells. The first three are Islamist terrorist attacks: the Manchester Arena and Green Bomb Parsons of 2017, and the murder of David Amess MP in 2021. The fourth is what he characterizes as the accomplice response of the Lanyard classes, a recent currency by the group of blue groups Maurice Glasman.
Carswell has long been happy to twitter, even when the application was more an echo room for the remains and the Corbynistas than racists with substances. Looking at the dystopian image of Great Britain entwined on X of the meadows surely had a radicalizing effect on it. As a political advisor close to the Blue Labor Project which is worried recently: X becomes for the radical, which Twitter was for the Corbyn people in 2017; They drink their own kool-aid and assuming that opinions on X are shared by the country as a whole when it is in fact quite eccentric things.
But the descent of the veil from blue thought to the gutter tongue is common today. It is the same spiral that led Robert Jenrick, Boris Johnson, Boris Johnson to spit the objective on extraterrestrial cultures with medieval attitudes. This is the way in which Liz Truss, a merchant of Libres, has gone from the rules of relaxation visa as Prime Minister to share a scene with Steve Bannon while he called Tommy Robinson a hero.
And this radicalization of the summit also infiltrates through certain parts of Great Britain in Basildon, where A mosque has been vandalized With St Georges Croisé Les Graffitis; in Halifax, where A man was filmed Throwing water on a woman, while seeming to ask her if she arrived in a small boat; In Canary Wharf, where a Ubereats driver was assailed by men in hoods.
Carswell has always been a man of direct democracy; Maybe that's what he meant.
[See also: How the small boats crisis convulsed Britain]
Content of our partners
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/uk-politics/2025/09/douglas-carswell-descent-to-the-gutter
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US Tariff threatens massive loss of work in India
- The woman said the prey of Chinese students raped before the second attack | BBC News
- Social relationship associated with improved health and reduced risk of early death
- Queen Camilla rejected an attacker with her shoe
- The question of Sri Mulyani resigned has appeared since the Jokowi era
- Rashid Khan-guided side registers 18-run victory on suits
- Trump says he will ask for an immediate supreme court hearing behind the emergency “
- Putin is linked to links with China while Kim Jong-Un arrives in Beijing on the eve of Parade | China
- Jessica Pegula again will open semi-finals without taking place
- 39 Best Tennis Gifts from 2025 Esquire Tennis Gift Ideas
- My mother insulted on the Congress-RJD stadium: PM Modi becomes emotional after slogans abusive to Bihar | India News
- The buildings destroyed and saved the ongoing efforts after the deadly earthquake