Prime Minister Modi strikes RJD, the congress for remarks against his mother

Prime Minister Narendra modified Tuesday September 2, 2025), for the first time, reacted to the episode in which a young person abused him as well as his mother during the opposition Voter Adhikar Yatra (March on the rights of voters) in Darbhanga on August 27.

A political row had broken out in Bihar linked to the survey after a video of the incident has become viral on social networks. The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) ruling party condemned the remarks, criticized the chief of the Congress Rahul Gandhi and filed a complaint against the police against him in Patna. Youth was arrested later and apologized.

Mr. Modi was unleashed to the opposition during a video address in New Delhi during the launch of the Credit Credit Federation of Credit Jeevika Nidhi, where he also transferred 105 to the bank account of institutions.

What happened in Bihar a few days ago, I hadn't even imagined it. From the Bihar RJD-Congress platform, my mother was mistreated. These abuses are not only an insult to my mother, it is an insult for the mothers, the sisters and the daughters of the country, said Mr. Modi.

Attacing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, he added, I mean to those who abuse the mother in front of the inhabitants of Bihar that Modi could forgive you once, but the land of India has never tolerated the insult to the mother.

He said to the gathering, I know how bad it must have been so that you can see and hear that. I know that the pain in my heart of this is applied by the distress felt by the people of my bihar. Consequently, today, as I have Darshan Lakhs of mothers and sisters of Bihar in such a large number, today my heart and I share my pain with you. So, with your blessings of mothers and sisters, I may be able to support it.

Mr. Modi allegedly alleged that parties such as RJD never wanted women to progress and strongly opposed the women's reserve.

Head Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP were present.

Mr. Modi accused the government of the RJD of having ensured protection to murderers and rapists and alleged that during his reign, crimes and criminals were crawling in Bihar and that murder, extortion and rape were common. He said women were wearing the weight during this period.

The Prime Minister said that the Bihar came out of this darkness after a long struggle, women playing an important role in the defeat several times of the RJD.

Whether RJD or Congress, these people are the most disconcerted to all women. These people want to take revenge for having sent them out of power and they are looking for an opportunity so that they can punish women, he said.

He accused that the Congress has never been able to tolerate a backward or extremely backward person in advance.

The mentality that abuses mothers, the mentality that abuses sisters, considers weak women. This state of mind deals with women as objects of exploitation and oppression. Consequently, whenever an anti-FME mentality has come to power, the mother-sisters had to bear the most suffering, said Modi.

Without appointing the chief of the RJD Tejashwi Yadav and the chief of the Congress Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that the young princes born in royal families could not understand the penance of a poor mother and the suffering of his son.

These honorable people were born with a silver spoon in the mouth. The power of the country and the Bihar seems to be a legacy of their family. They think that the chair should not be theirs. But the people of the country gave a blessing to a son who works with poor mothers and made him the main servant. This fact is not going well with the carriers, he said.

Mr. Modi also stressed that a mother was working to provide education and education to her children, instilling in high values. This is why the place of a mother is considered even above the gods and goddesses, he said.

You all know that my mother's body is no longer in this world. Some time ago, after finishing 100 years, she left us all. My mother, who had nothing to do with politics, whose body is no longer here. My mother was subjected to abuse of vile from the RJD-Congress platform. It is deeply sad, painful and painful. What was the fault of this mother she was made to hear from so vile abuses, he said.

He urged Bihar's women to demand responses from the RJD and Congress, declaring that the insult to the mother will not be tolerated.

The dignity of the mother, her honor, her self -respect is a very high priority for our government. The mother is our world; The mother is our pride. I worked tirelessly every day, every moment for my country and my mother played a very big role. I had to serve the mother of India, so the mother who gave birth to me freed me from my duties, he said.

Explaining the new installation, Mr. Modi said it would help women advance their work or business. He assured that in the coming months, the government of the Bihar National Democratic Alliance would accelerate similar campaigns.