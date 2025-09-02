Putin and Kim Jong, one join Xi Jinping for the parade to present the power of China and a growing anti-American union

Beijing – China will organize its greatest military parade on Wednesday, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the official surrender in Japan. The massive procession will drop Chang-An avenue, the name which means “eternal peace”.

Joining Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping for the “Victory Day” event – which will present some of the most recent and advanced weapons in China – will be the Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kim Jong one in North Korea.

Rehearsals have been underway for weeks and security in the sprawling Chinese capital has been very tight. All the buildings overlooking the parade course will be locked while the leaders and other dignitaries in 26 countries take the show, as well as some 50,000 spectators.

For China's 72 -year -old leader, XI, it will be a historic moment. It is the third and most important military parade that he will have supervised since his coming to power in 2012. As commander -in -chief of the greatest armed forces in the world, he will look at tens of thousands of soldiers under his orders walk towards Tiananmen square in the Beijing center.

The Bombardiers à Jet Xian H-6N fly in a training after a Chinese national flag during a rehearsal of overflight before a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, in Beijing, China, August 24, 2025. Tingshu Wang / Reuters



It will be a visceral display not only of the growing military power of China and the most recent material, including hypersonic weapons, nuclear missiles, hunting jets and underwater drones, but of its growing weight as geopolitical power, with in-depth links with some of the most powerful opponents in the United States.

Kim in North Korea arrived in Beijing on Tuesday aboard his green armored vehicle, stopping to inspect one of the missile production facilities on the path before crossing China.

The parade will be the first time Kim has appeared with XI and Putin – offering him a first multilateral diplomatic event.

A North Korean flag escapes from a train that would have transported the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as he arrives in Beijing, China, September 2, 2025. Go Nakamura / Reuters



The symbolism of the three leaders together on a scene with the formidable Xi soldier in training will be undeniable. XI should be flanked by Putin and Kim. Together, they have been doubled An “upheaval axis” by certain Western analysts.

XI brings together the leaders of some of the most Strongly sanctioned nations in the world. IranThe president of Masoud Pezeshkian and the head of the military junta in power of Myanmar, President Min Aung Hlaing, will also assist, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is a clear demonstration of solidarity against the West, and it is considered a direct challenge for the world order led by the United States which has prevailed for a century. XI and Putin made their ambition to shake this clear status quo for at least several years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin walked at the Chinese chief's personal residence, Zhongnanhai, Beijing, China, September 2, 2025. Sputnik / Alexander Kazakov / Pool / Reuters



“We, with you and with our sympathizers, we are going to go to a world's multipolar, just democratic world order”, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Russia for Russia Sergey Lavrov said in 2022Before a meeting with its Chinese counterpart.

The rally in Beijing will make clear representation of President Trump's pretension to promote close labor relations with XI, Putin and Kim. Xi's link with Putin was on a clear and deliberate display in the days preceding the parade.

China and Russia have declared their “No partnership limits“And while China claims to maintain a neutral position on the Russian war in Ukraine, Beijing's support for the war effort – by providing double -use technology and Continues to buy Russian oil and gas In defiance of Western sanctions, it turned out to be an economic rescue buoy funding the war and a half of Putin and a half.

During the talks to the great people of the Beijing People on Tuesday, Putin praised “unprecedented relations” with China and thanked her “dear friend” XI for the warm welcome.

Kim’s support for Russia’s war was even more direct. Since last year of last year, North Korea has sent around 13,000 soldiers, as well as conventional weapons, to Support Russia War effort. South Korea intelligence believe that 2,000 North Korean troops were killed Fight alongside the Russian forces.

A photograph of swimming pool distributed by the Russian state media shows the head of North Korea Kim Jong Une and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a welcome ceremony in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024. Gavriil Grigorov / Pool / AFP / Getty



The parade will be a demonstration of the implicit support of China and Russia on the Kim nuclear weapons program, which remains the subject of many United Nations sanctions.

XI scraped its references as a geopolitical broker at a regional security summit in Tianjin, northern China, which ended on Monday. There are more than 20 world leaders, including Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We have to maintain equity and justice,” said Xi during the collection of the organization of Shanghai Corporation, apparently trying to claim moral ground in the midst of upheavals and tense relations caused by the World Trade War and the island policies of President Trump. “We must oppose the mentality of the Cold War, to practices of confrontation and intimidation of the blocks.”

Without mentioning the United States or its president by name, XI has told the gathered leaders of non-Western countries: “We must continue to take a clear position against hegemonism and power policy.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Center) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), on September 1, 2025 in Tianjin, China. SUO Takekuma / Pool / Getty



Monday XI, Putin and Modi were shown together with a smile and laughing at the top – a deliberate public demonstration of heat and camaraderie. Last week, the United States imposed prices of 50% on India for the purchase of Russian oil.

The American Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, a close ally of Mr. Trump, described the summit as “performative” and accused China and India of being “bad actors” for fueling the Russian war.

During the parade this week, XI not only affirms China as a reliable and stable partner, but also shows the alliances in full swing of its country, the influence and its power and its military power. It is a message that many will consider to be targeting outright, if not entirely, at the rival of China through the Pacific.

Tucker Reals contributed to this report.