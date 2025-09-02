Cousing Couser related, Kpk Sita DUIT RP26.26 billion on the five hearts





Jakarta, Democratic Investigators from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) have entered into a number of evidence of several parties linked to an alleged fund flow in Corruption Corruption Criminal Acts of the HAJJ 2023-2024 quota at the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag). One of the confiscated evidence was money worth 1.6 million USD or approximately RP26.26 billion. Confiscation with several related parts, a sum of money with a total of 1.6 million USD, 4 (four) units of four-wheel vehicles and 5 (five) fields and construction fields, said KPK spokesperson, Budi Prasetyo through a written declaration to journalists on Tuesday (9/9/2025). However, Budi was reluctant to reveal to any party that the evidence was confiscated. He said investigators will continue to explore the money flow linked to the practice of buying and selling an additional quota for HAJJ 20232024. This is part of the stage of proof of the case as well as the initial effort of the KPK in optimizing the resumption of assets or the recovery of state financial losses. In addition, the alleged loss of state finance caused by this criminal act of corruption has reached significant value, he concluded. The alleged corruption case of the HAJJ quota officially reached the investigation phase on Friday (8/8/2025). The KPK has made a general investigation prescription (Sprindik), although so far, it has not yet appointed suspect. The value of state loss in this case is estimated at more than RP1 Billions. An additional Hajj quota up to 20,000 pilgrims was given by the Saudi government in Indonesia after the meeting of President Joko Widodo with the Saudi authority in 2023. On the basis of the decree of the Minister of Religion dated January 1524, the additional quota was divided equally: 10,000 for the ordinary Hajj and 10,000 for the special hajj. From the special pilgrimage quota, up to 9,222 are allocated to pilgrims and 778 for officers. Management is given to the private trip office. However, the KPK found the practice of buying and selling a special quota of the hajj involving an unscrupulous ministry of religion and a certain number of travel offices. The deposit given by the travel company at the Ministry of Religion was $ 2,6007,000 per quota, or around 41.9 million to RP113 million per quota with a exchange rate of 16,144.45 RP. Meanwhile, 10,000 ordinary hajj quotas were distributed to 34 provinces. East Java received the most 2,118 faithful, followed by central Java 1,682 people and Western Java 1,478 people. The departure of regular pilgrims is managed directly by the Ministry of Religion. However, the distribution of the quota would violate article 64 of law number 8 of 2019 concerning the implementation of HAJJ and OMRA, which regulates the composition of 92% of the regular quota and 8% of the special quota. The change of composition causes some of the pilgrimage funds which are supposed to enter the treasure of the diverted state towards private trips.(A permanent)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://demokratis.co.id/terkait-korupsi-kuota-haji-kpk-sita-duit-rp2626-miliar-hingga-lima-bidang-tanah/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos