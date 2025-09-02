Conservation charity, son suspended during the four -year investigation





The charitable committee suspended the founder's son of two charitable fauna conservation organizations to be an administrator while continuing an investigation of more than four years. The investigation commission if the funds were poorly used at the Aspinall Foundation and the Wild Animal Trust Howlets, a sister charity that manages wildlife parks in Kent. A statutory survey was launched for the first time in 2021 In the foundation and temporary managers were brought during the summer to pass it over on fears of misconduct and / or mismanagement. Following reports in the telegraph, the commission has now confirmed that it had suspended Damian Aspinall, who is administrator of the two charities and chaired Howletts Wild Animal Trust. The Commission said that ASPINALL, the son of the founder of charities, John, had been suspended from Howlets Wild Animal Trust while he appointed temporary managers to manage the Aspinall Foundation. A commission spokesperson said: “Our requests for information on the Aspinall Foundation and the Wild Animal Trust Howletts are underway. “Towards the end of last year, new concerns were identified to force us to embark on another investigation phase and our investigators work hard to continue them at the rate.” In reference specifically to the Aspinall Foundation, the Commission said that it had “appointed temporary managers who work alongside existing administrators in specific areas in accordance with the government's document of the charitable organization”. He added: “While this investigation is underway, the commission is unable to comment more.” Newspaper allegations According to the telegraph Damian Aspinall was suspended as a trustee for Howletts in December 2024 pending new surveys. Sources spoke under the guise of anonymity to publication and said that Aspinall had used the staff of the charitable organization to work in his family home in Kent. Aspinall would have used charitable funds to pay the staff who played roles, especially as manager, maid, driver, cleaning lady, guardian and security guard, according to reports. The Telegraph reported allegations according to which Aspinall had used charity money to pay cars focused on the driver, club class flights and taxis, according to credit card declarations and expenses. The newspaper also reported that “high -end luxury” cars, including discoveries from Land Rover and an Audi SUV, rented by one of its charitable organizations were used for personal trips by Aspinall and its former wife. Carrie Johnson, the wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, played the role of communications manager of the Foundation in 2021 and the allegations preceding her hiring. A spokesperson for the Aspinall Foundation said: “We will not comment on an in-law investigation.” The Foundation sponsors conservation activities both in Howletts and Port Lympne Animals and abroad in Congo, Gabon, Indonesia and Madagascar. He was founded by Father John Aspinall, who owned Casino and close friend of Lord Lucan.

