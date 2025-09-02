



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India has achieved GDP growth of 7.8% despite the challenges created by economic selfishness, a sharp remark considered a veiled excavation to US President Donald Trump.Trump recently imposed steep 50% prices on the highest Indian exports with a strong escalation of trade tensions. On this 50%, the second cycle of 25% of the tasks, which took vigor on August 27, targeted India about its continuous purchase of Russian oil, which, according to Washington, “finances” the war of the Moscow in Ukraine. World Trusts India: PM Modis Big Semiconductor Pitch, takes “ self -economy '' dig “Barely a few days ago, the GDP figures for the first quarter of this year came. Again, India has performed better than all expectations, each assessment. At a time when there are concerns in global economies, due to challenges created by economic selfishness, India reached growth of 7.8%, “Prime Minister Modi told Delhi when he inaugurated the Semicon India-2025 event.If the current economic dynamics of the Indias hold, noted the Prime Minister, the path of nations to become the third world economy would only accelerate.By dealing with a comparison between the 20th and 21st centuries, the PM Modi stressed that if coal and oil shaped the last century, the “real power” of the 21st century is in semiconductors.“The oil shaped the last century, and the fate of the world was linked to the oil wells. But in the 21st century, the power was concentrated in the small chip. Although tiny, the chip has the strength to advance worlds at high speed,” he added.The Prime Minister expressed his confidence that one day, the smallest chip made in India would feed the “biggest change in the world”.“It is also true that even if we started late, nothing can stop us now. The world trusts India. The world believes in India. And the world is ready to build a semiconductor future with India,” he said.

