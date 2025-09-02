How did Queen Camilla saved from sexual assault?





Queen Camilla revealed that she was the victim of an attempted sexual assault during her adolescence. The British Royal shared the shocking experience in a conversation with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. According to Power and the Palace, a new book by the former Royal Correspondent of Times, Valentine Low, Camilla revealed the incident to Johnson when he was mayor of London in 2008. Johnsons communications director Guto Harri, was also present in Reunion at Clarence House. Low tells the Harris version of the discussion, in which Camilla revealed that she was about 16 or 17 years old and was traveling on a train for Paddington when a man tried to touch her inappropriately. The serious conversation they had had was that she was the victim of an attempted sexual assault when she was a schoolgirl, writes Low in the book. When Johnson asked how she replied, Camilla explained that she had done exactly what her mother had taught her. She was on a train going to Paddington, she was about 16, 17 years old and a guy moved her hand more and more Camilla then told Johnson: I did what my mother taught me. I removed my shoe and hit it in the N ** with the heel. She waited for the train to arrive at Paddington station when she filed the complaint, then he was arrested. Harri said: She was put enough in Paddington to jump from the train, find a guy in uniform and say that the man has just attacked me and he was arrested. No statement from the Buckingham Palace was published. The conversation took place when Johnson planned to open rape crisis centers in some parts of London. The queen spoke for a long time against violence, sexual assault and rape, and has promised to help end domestic violence. In recent years, she has supported many charitable organizations and public services dedicated to women who have been faced with heinous crimes. She also visited several shelters for women and rape crisis centers to show her support. (Agencies) Read also: Walt Disney Animation Studios unveils a new film entitled “Hexed” Also look:

