“ She is gone, but targeted '': PM Modi becomes emotional on the “insult” of the mother in the rally of the Bihar of Rahul Gandhi | Latest news from India

Addressing the first time that the controversy on the alleged use of the abusive language for his late mother, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, called the painful question, saying that she was still a targeted party. He was addressed to launch the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited.
With his cute voice, Prime Minister Modi said it was insulted to all the mothers and daughters of the Bihar. The president of Bihar BJP, Dilip Jaiswal, broke by watching Prime Minister Modi speaks.
Controversy broke out after a video clip on social networks last week, showing unidentified people using Hindi abuse for the PM Modi of a stamped during the “voting trap Adhikar Yatra” of the chief of the congress in the bihar linked to the component.
The video, which has become viral, is allegedly from the Darbhanga district from which the Yatra had taken off on Wednesday morning last week, when Gandhi, his sister and secretary general of the Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congress as well as the chief of the RJD Tejashwi Yadav left for Muzaffarpur on the motorcycles. HT could not independently check the authenticity of the video.
My mother separated me from her so that I can serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after finishing 100 years, she left us all. This mother, who has nothing to do with politics, which is no longer, was mistreated from the RJD scene in Congress, Prime Minister Modi said on Tuesday.
What was the fault of this mother.
Launching abuse of my mother is nothing for those who insult the mother of India, these people must be punished, added Prime Minister Modi.
Recalling how he was raised by his mother, Prime Minister Modi said that she had raised it as well as the family in extreme poverty, adding that she would never buy a new sari and save every penny for our family.
Taking a search to Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said that these Yuvraj born in royal families cannot understand the `tapasya '' of a poor mother and her son's pain. They were born with a silver spoon in the mouth. They think that the power of the country and the Bihar is the heritage of their family. They believe they should only obtain the chair, said Prime Minister Modi.
Prime Minister Modi said the times when the “anti-female” parties came to power, mothers and sisters have suffered the most. “The state of mind that abuses the mother, the state of mind abusing the sister, considers women as weak. This state of mind considers that women are objects of exploitation and oppression. Therefore, whenever the anti-female state of mind, mothers, sisters and girls suffered from Bihar. The RJD government used murderers and violars.
The BJP had strongly reacted to the alleged abuse directed against the Prime Minister, alleging that the “voter Adhikar Yatra” led by Rahul Gandhi crossed all the “limits of the insult, the hatred and the saveness”.
The deputy for the BJP and the national spokesman Sambit Patra accused Rahul Gandhi for the alleged launch of the abuses against Modi and declared Thursday that the Congress, which often associates with the fight for freedom, has become a party of Gali Wali because the Gandhi family is not able to return to power.
“”Congress Ki Galyon Ki Dukan Seal Hogi, Aur Iski Shuruat Bihar Se Hogi [Congress’ shop of abuse will be sealed, and it will start from Bihar]Said Patra.
Earlier, in an article on X, the BJP said, Tejashwi (Yadav) and Rahul are the source of such dirty language that it cannot be repeated from a public platform … Such a bass has never been seen before in politics. This Yatra has crossed all the limits of insult, hatred and flavor. “”
Tejashwi Yadav of RJD accompanied Rahul Gandhi on his voter Adhikar Yatra, who was launched on August 17 to raise awareness of what the Congress claimed to be a widespread voting theft or a “chori” by the India electoral commission at the head of the BJP.
