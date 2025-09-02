Politics
Putin is unprecedented from Russia-China Ties DW 02/09/2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday that relations between their two nations were at an “unprecedented level”.
Putin, who also called Xi his “dear friend”, made these comments during high -level talks in Beijing, one day after the couple attended the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin nearby.
The Russian chief, who was largely avoided by the West during the War of Moscow in Ukraine, was welcomed this week with open arms in China, where he should also attend the largest military parade in the country on Wednesday.
“Dear friend, me and the whole Russian delegation are happy to meet our Chinese friends and colleagues again,” Putin told Xi at a meeting, according to images published on the official Kremlin telegram channel.
“Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russia-China's relations, which are at an unprecedented level,” added the Russian president.
The links of China-Russia are deepening in the midst of American isolationism
While most Western governments broke ties with Russia during its war in Ukraine, Moscow's relations with Beijing have deepened since the Kremlin launched its large -scale invasion in February 2022.
Putin’s visit also comes in the context of an American changing American approach to foreign affairs and international trade, the prices of President Donald Trump and the increasingly isolated policies shaking the world order.
China, on the other hand, has positioned itself as a stable and reliable partner in Russia and many other nations in Asia, including India.
During their meeting, XI told Putin that relations between their two nations “resisted the test of international changes”.
The Chinese chief also said that his government was ready to work with Putin to “promote the construction of a fairer and reasonable global governance system”.
Russia and China have signed around twenty cooperation agreements involving various fields during the meeting, the video surveillance state in China reported.
What other leaders will attend the military parade?
This week, XI welcomes more than two dozen leaders in countries who have tested links with the West for a military parade marking 80 years since the surrender of Japan at the end of the Second World War.
In addition to Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Kim Jong one of North Korea are the best prominent leaders who could participate in the Victory Day Parade.
The parade would mark the first time that Kim, Xi and Putin would meet in the same place, with the three with Iran considered as opponents of the United States. Some Western analysts have nicknamed the countries participating in the meeting of “the axis of upheavals”.
A meeting between Putin and Kim is “under study,” said Kremlin assistant Yuri Ushakov, to the news agency Russia Tass.
XI, Putin and Kim could also hold a trilateral meeting in Beijing to discuss their in -depth links.
The only Western leaders to be invited are from Slovakia and Serbia, two countries that have sought to maintain links with Russia since he started conflict in Ukraine.
Kim Jong makes a rare foreign journey
Kim Jong One entered China earlier Tuesday, according to North Korean media, while traveling by train during a rare foreign trip.
Several senior officials have traveled with Kim, including the North Korean Minister for Foreign Affairs Choe his Hu.
An alleged armored train carrying Kim was seen arriving in a few hours after discussions between XI and Putin.
This would make Kim's first visit to China since 2019 and the fifth since he resumed the reins of the country's leaders after the death of his father in 2011.
Putin and Kim could hold a meeting after the arrival of the North Korean leader, reported the Russian news agency in the TASS state.
The trip occurs while Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung have expressed their hopes for renewed talks with North Korea. Pyongyang has refused talks so far while working to increase its nuclear arsenal.
How are the links of North Korea with Russia and China?
North Korea has actively supported the Russian war in Ukraine, both through its own soldiers and ammunition, in exchange for the economic and military aid of Moscow.
Beijing, on the other hand, was the main ally of Pyongyang for decades, and although links were tense during the Pandemic Covid-19, XI and Kim promised to strengthen their bilateral relationship in 2021.
Published by: Sean Sinico
|
