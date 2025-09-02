Imran Khan orders PTI to help the victims of the floods





President of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, announced that the founder and former Prime Minister of the Imran Khan party ordered the PTI workers to support the victims of flooding through Pakistan.

Addressing the media after a brief meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala prison, Barrister Gohar said that the session had lasted 15 to 20 minutes. During the meeting, the former Prime Minister expressed his deep sorrow about devastation caused by recent floods, extending solidarity with families affected nationally.

The lawyer Gohar informed Imran Khan of the resignations submitted by the committees of the public accounts as well as the symbolic session led outside the parliament earlier in the day. Imran Khan fully supported this decision and reaffirmed that PTI legislators will continue to resign from permanent parliamentary committees. According to Gohar, Imran Khan stressed that party policy is to stay outside these committees to protest against political injustices.

The president of the PTI also informed Imran Khan about the preparations for a large political rally scheduled for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He admitted that the floods had delayed the arrangements but confirmed that the planning of the event progressed actively despite the difficulties.

Imran Khan also expressed his pain in the face of loss of lives caused by the earthquake in the province of Kunar in Afghanistan. He described tragedy as heartbreaking solidarity and transferred with the Afghan people during their period of suffering.

Barrister Gohar stressed that Imran Khan continues to guide the PTI political course of Adiala prison, issuing clear instructions on rescue efforts and parliamentary strategy. He said the former Prime Minister was determined to stand with the people of Pakistan while shaping the future career of the party.

We welcome your contributions! Submit your blogs, opinion articles, press releases, news arguments and information features at [email protected] and [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://minutemirror.com.pk/imran-khan-directs-pti-to-assist-flood-victims-431724/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos