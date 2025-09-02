1.6 million USD and 4 cars were confiscated by the KPK concerning the case of corruption of the Hajj quota









Jogja – The KPK confiscated 1.6 million USD or approximately RP. 26 billion concerning the case of alleged corruption of the HAJJ 2024 quota. The KPK also confiscated several cars on the field. “The investigation team has confiscated several related parties, a sum of money with a total of 1.6 million USD, four units of four-wheel vehicles and five areas of land and buildings,” said KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo, quoted by the fact of Detik News, Tuesday (2/9/2025). However, the KPK has not yet specified the identity of the owner of the money and confiscated assets. The KPK always explores the flow of money from the alleged purchase and sale quota of additional hajj 2024. Scroll to continue with content “In addition, the alleged loss of state finance caused by this criminal act of corruption has reached significant value,” he said. Sitting on a pilgrimage box For more information, this case has reached the investigation phase. But the KPK did not appoint a suspect. Despite this, the KPK prevented three people from abroad. All three are the former Minister of Religion Yaqut; Ex -staff yaqut, ishfah Abidal Aziz; And the boss Maktour Fuad Hasan Masyhur. This prevention is carried out because the existence of the three in Indonesia is necessary for case surveys. This case began during the transfer of half of the 20,000 hajj of additional quota to the Yaqut era. During a press conference on Saturday (9/8) in the morning, the deputy to apply and execution of the KPK ASEP GUNTur alluded to the distribution of the additional 2024 quota HAJJ up to 20,000. An additional quota of 20,000 hajj was obtained by the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after meeting the Saudi government. The KPK said that the transfer of half of the quota of additional pilgrims to the special Hajj was not in accordance with the rules. The KPK revealed that there were hundreds of trips involved in the provision of an additional Hajj quota with the Ministry of Religion. “Yes, of course (explored), including we have distributed it. Right, the trip is not only one, dozens, even if I am not mistaken more than 100, yes. By referring to the Hajj law, the Hajj's special quota represents 8% of the Hajj Indonesian quota. Well, the additional quota distribution for HAJJ in 2024 exceeded the amount regulated by law. The KPK also said that there was a first allegation of the loss of the state of 1 Billion of RP in this case. The KPK also mentioned that the distribution of additional quota and not according to the regulation has made thousands of regular pilgrims wait longer. (AMS / AHR)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jogja/berita/d-8091860/duit-usd-1-6-juta-dan-4-mobil-disita-kpk-terkait-kasus-korupsi-kuota-haji The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos