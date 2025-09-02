My dead mother was mistreated on the RJD-Congress stadium in Bihar: scathing attack by PM Modi against the Indian block, Rahul Gandhi





Prime Minister Narendra modified launched Tuesday a scathing attack on the Congress-RJD alliance in Bihar saying that his dead mother had been verbally mistreated on a campaign scene from the opposition block. The opposition block in India had humiliated each mother and sister, which did, said Narendra Modi.

Mother is our world. The mother is our self -respect. I hadn't even imagined what had happened a few days ago in this Bihar rich in tradition, said Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks occurred a few days after the Darbhanga police in Bihar arrested the person who would have launched abuse to his mother who died during a rally of opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

Police took action after an alleged video surfaced on Thursday showing a man, carrying a flag of the Congress, using an explanive in Hindi against Prime Minister Modi de l'Atlede during the Adhikar rally of the chief of the Congress Rahul Gandhi.

Prime Minister Modi said that launching my mother's abuses is nothing for those who insult the mother of India and said that these people were to be punished. I can forgive RJD-Cong, but the people of the Bihar will never forgive them for having insulted my mother, he said, adding that the RJD wants to take revenge on women because his government in Bihar was ousted because of them.

My mother was mistreated from the RJD-Congress scene in Bihar … These abuses are not only an insult to my mother. They are insults to the mothers, sisters and girls of the country. I know … how all of you all, every mother of the Bihar, you felt after seeing and heard that! I know, as much pain as I am in my heart, the inhabitants of Bihar also have the same pain, said the Prime Minister Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited to provide easy funds to women's women in Bihar.

PM takes the excavation in Raga The best leaders of the NDA criticized the use of an abusive language against the PM. The Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, described the incident as a “stain” on the democracy of the country. He also criticized the congress, saying that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the party “reached its lowest level”.

The chief minister of bihar, Nitish Kumar, condemned the incident, claiming that I condemn the use of an indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deceased mother of the Congress and the RJD platform during the Yatra electoral rights in Darbhanga.

Prime Minister Modi also recalled that he could serve mothers -like crores like you since his mother was not there. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after finishing 100 years, she left us all. This mother, who has nothing to do with politics, which is no longer, has been mistreated from the RJD scene, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in some mothers. It's very sad, painful, he said.

In a Jibe in Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said on Tuesday that princes born in royal families will not understand the suffering of a disadvantaged mother and the difficulties of her son.

“These people were born with a golden and silver spoon. They believe that Bihar power belongs to their families. But you have blessed a son of the disadvantaged mother and made it Pradhan Sevak. Naamdars (a sentence uses that the Prime Minister uses to target the political dynasts in the opposition) cannot digest this,” he said.

