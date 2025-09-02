Pakistan: PTI urges Imran Khan to ask for aid abroad from the victims of the floods





Islamabad [Pakistan]September 2 (Ani): The Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf parliamentary committee (PTI) urged the former Imran Khan Prime Minister on Monday to call on the Overseas Pakistani for donations to support people affected in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), reported Dawn.

According to Dawn, the Committee expressed itself, fear that the international community was not increasing in interest in supporting Pakistan after the floods. It was decided that the funds should be collected by the KP government to relieve.

The committee also approved Imran Khan's decision to boycott the by -elections and to resign from parliamentary committees.

“However, as the international community has practically shown no interest in supporting the victims of the floods, the committee decided to urge Imran Khan to call on the Pakistanis abroad to give funds for their support,” said PTI chief, Asad Qaiser, Dawn.

Qaiser said Pakistanis abroad would be invited to transfer funds to the KP government or to Imran Khan charitable organizations, Dawn reported.

“We fear that cultures are seriously affected because of the floods, and next year, there will be huge pressure on the Roupie because the government will have to import food, including wheat and rice,” he added.

Explaining more the decision, Qaiser noted that the members of the PTI Parliament would attend the sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly, then would come out protesting. He added that “the country lacked democracy, which caused continuous problems and growing security problems”.

Meanwhile, PTI media interaction planned with KP Minister -in -chief Ali Amin Gandapur in Kp House in Islamabad was canceled after heavy rains disrupted the event.

According to Dawn, Strong Winds dislodged the canopy installed in the lawn, forcing the organizers to cancel the meeting. The media was then informed that the session could not be held.

Developments are involved in the middle of the continuous PTI push to highlight the political and humanitarian challenges in Pakistan. (Ani)

(This content comes from a unionized flow and is published as received. La Tribune assumes no responsibility for its precision, its exhaustiveness or its content.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/world/pakistan-pti-urges-imran-khan-to-seek-overseas-aid-for-flood-victims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos