Jonathan Philp, 46, has put a “ facade to be a devoted church lover '', said Birmingham Crown Court
A “misleading monster” who raped and sexually abused a boy was imprisoned for 22 years.
The “church lover” Jonathan Philp admitted that he was sexually attracted to children but that he was too afraid for “repercussions and consequences” to refer.
The 46 -year -old man, Coventry, Coventry, of the monk, admitted to having raped a child, two counts of provoked or incentive to a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault.
Judge Sarah Buckingham concluded that he was a danger to children and submitted it to an eight -year prolonged license.
Leading the trouble at Birmingham Crown runs on Tuesday, September 2, she said that he had “completely destroyed” the boy's childhood, which made him do things “no little boy or girl should never cross”.
Judge Buckingham said to him, “You described yourself as a Christian during the church helping the local community.
“The reality is that you are a selfish and self -centered pedophile.”
Philp was arrested after his victim courageously made disclosure to a school advisor.
He admitted that he would have sexually attacked the boy if he had not pointed out.
In a statement, the victim described how the abuses caused him difficulty sleeping and concentrating, adding that he had noticed “being more angry and sad”.
He also explained how his school life and his education had been negatively affected.
The boy's mother spoke to the court and described Philp as a “misleading monster hiding in sight”.
Thomas Griffiths, in defense, said that Philp had “expressed sincere remorse” and apologized to the boy and his family.
He said he had no conviction and the fact that he had pleaded guilty was his best attenuation.
The lawyer said: “Many accused in waiting or completing their sentence are still in denial.
“He now accepts that he is in fact sexual interest in children.”
Mr. Griffiths confirmed that, while in detention, Philp had worked in the DHL building next to HMP Birmingham manipulating the orders of the canteen, adding “ he tries to keep his head down ''.
“I bet it is,” replied Judge Buckingham who expressed his dissatisfaction that Philp appeared before the court via a prison video link, adding: “He should be in court to stand up and face.
“This is fully inappropriate use (video link) in my opinion.”
The penitentiary transport company Geoamey confirmed that she could not bring Philp before the courts in the afternoon to receive his sanction in person, so the case took place.
He was told that he would remain in the register of sex offenders and would be subject to a prevention prevention of sexual harm (SHPO) for the rest of his life.