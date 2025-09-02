Jakarta metro police arrested 1,240 people after a week of demonstrations

Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Metropolitan police of Jakarta (Polda Metro Jaya) apprehended 1,240 people during a week's demonstrations near the House of Representatives (DPR) in the center of Jakarta from August 25 to 31, 2025. Among them, 611 were adults and 629 were minor people.

The arrests took place with 357 people detained on August 25, 814 from August 28 to 29 and 69 on August 31. Of the total detained, 1,113 have been released while the others still undergo legal processes in Polda Metro Jaya.

Polda Metro Jaya's Public Relations Chief, the great commissioner Ade Ary Syam Indradi, revealed that 22 individuals had been tested positive for narcotics. “The results of the exam show that 22 individuals were tested positive for narcotics, including 14 for methamphetamine, three for marijuana and five for benzodiazepine,” Ade Ary told journalists on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Throughout the demonstrations, the police received nine criminal reports and identified ten people as suspects. “Nine have been detained, while an individual is still free,” said Ade Ary.

Monday August 25, 2025

Large -scale demonstrations have been continuing since Monday, August 25, 2025, in various regions. The initially peaceful protests demanding the reduction of the allowances of the members of the Parliament led to riots and looting through Indonesia.

The call to demonstration of August 25 emerged for the first time through chain messages on WhatsApp groups and social media. The group calling itself “the Indonesian popular revolution” distributed the call for almost a week before the event.

They urged people from various sectors, including workers, farmers and students to take to the streets. In their account, the group demanded an investigation into alleged corruption cases involving the family of former president Joko Widodo and the indictment of vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka. In addition, they amplified the call to dissolve the Parliament.

On the day of the event, hundreds of people from various backgrounds without any identifiable groups participated in the demonstration. The demonstration lasted until late at night, but not a single deputy met the participants. At 9:15 p.m. local time, clashes followed between the police and demonstrators in the Pejompongan viaduct area, Jakarta. Police arrested hundreds of demonstrators.

Thursday August 28, 2025

Subsequently, on Thursday, August 28, 2025, the unions organized a peaceful demonstration with different requests. They submitted six requests, in particular the elimination of outsourcing, the rejection of low wages, the judgment of employees' layoffs, accelerated discussions on the labor bill, the asset crisis bill and a request for Parliament to revise the general law of elections or Pemelu.

The demonstration ended peacefully and the workers dispersed around noon. However, following this, waves of students and uniform students flocked near the parliament building, demanding the dissolution of the Parliament and the withdrawal of excessive allowances from parliamentary members, which have reached 100 million rupees per month.

The demonstration in front of the MPR / DPR building has become chaotic. The peak was when a tactical vehicle of the mobile brigade or the Brimob ran on Affan Kurniawan, a 21 -year -old online motorcycle taxi driver, in the region of Bendungan Hilir II, Central Jakarta.

Thursday evening, 9:00 p.m. local time

Affan's death sparked public indignation. Online motorcycle taxi drivers immediately invaded Mako Brimob Polda Metro Jaya, Kwitang, Central Jakarta. The agitation continued the next day and spread to various regions in Indonesia, such as Bandung, Makassar, Surabaya, etc.

Friday evening August 29, 2025

Tensions increased on Friday evening August 29, 2025. The clashes between the demonstrators and the security forces in various demonstration sites continued to intensify. While the police were continuously drawing tear gas on the demonstrators, the crowd began to set fire to several buildings, such as the building of the Council of Regional Representatives (DPRD), the registered police headquarters and various public facilities such as bus stops and stations.

Saturday afternoon August 30, 2025

On Saturday August 30, 2025, part of the demonstrators remained there, but the situation was relatively calm. However, in the midst of the chaotic situation, the information circulated on social media revealing that several members of the Parliament were in fact abroad, including Ahmad Sahroni.

This news further fueled the anger of the demonstrators. On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people suddenly stormed the residence of the RPR member, Ahmad Sahroni, in the Tanjung Priok region, North Jakarta. They looted several articles belonging to the legislator, including chairs, cabinets, suitcases, watches, money, a refrigerator and a suitcase containing a dollar tickets.

The live broadcast of looting was broadcast on Tiktok by several individuals present on the scene. The viewers of the show then suggested continuing looting to the houses of Eko Patrio, Uya Kuya, and state officials such as the Minister of Finance Sri Mlyani. These people have recently been under the audience of the public due to various controversial declarations.

Monday September 1, 2025

On Monday, September 1, 2025, demonstrations resumed in front of the building of the House of Representatives (DPR). The participants came from student organizations such as the National Indonesia Student Movement (GMNI), the Islamic Student Association (HMI) and the Catholic Student Association of the Republic of Indonesia (PMKRI).

Hundreds of demonstrators questioned the repressive actions of the police, which made victims. “The police should not be repressive towards the demonstrators,” a speaker of a command vehicle cried.

The demonstrators concluded the demonstration in an orderly manner. They had dispersed and remote before the chronometer showed at 6:00 p.m. the local time.

Dede Leni Tuesday And Vedro Imanuel Girsang contributed to this article.

