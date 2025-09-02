



In 1959, six years before my birth, Pakistan was led by a general who had seized power in a military coup and rose to the rank of field field in the highest rank in the British army, whose structures and hierarchies were inherited by several post-colonial nations.

One of the main claims of Field Marshall Ayub Khans in power was that he was the best friend of the American president Lyndon B Johnson. Their mutual bonhomie is kept in several portraits. Marshal Khan, President Johnson, on the cheek; President Johnson approaching a camel cart driver in a Karachi street and asking him if he would like to be friends with him.

Marshal Khan must have had doubts about the nature of their relationship because he ended up writing a book on this subject and called him friends, not masters. His translation into Ourdou has a more poetic and more selfish title: Jis Rizq Se Aati Ho Parwaz Mein Kotahi. Borrowing from a poem on the spiritual and the moral struggles of self by our national poet and philosopher Muhammad Iqbal, it boasts that what America feeds us will not prevent us from hovering.

America had no company to feed Pakistan because it was an agricultural country with famous fertile land. More than the American grains, the Martial Field of Field Ayub Khan needed an American patronage to keep a handful on political opponents at home and show his mother institution, the armed forces, that he was a close friend with the most powerful man in the Western world. What did Lyndon Johnson want in return, in addition to the friendships with a military dictator and a Camel Karachis cart pilot? A geo-strategic adventure of the Cold War which allowed the United States to use an air base in Pakistans North to pilot recognition flights over the Soviet Union.

While I enter the 60th year of my life, Pakistan has its second field marshal. Shortly after a brief and dangerous conflict with India in May, Asim Munnir, the general leader of the Pakistani army, was promoted to the rank of Field Marshall. He is also the first leader of the Pakistani army, who without organizing a coup, was invited to an official lunch at the White House. President Donald Trump said he was honored to meet him. Pakistan appointed Trump for the honor he desperately covets: the noble price of peace.

Pakistan has all the external signs of democracy, a parliament, a Prime Minister, a judicial power, a noisy press, but after having put the most popular leader Imran Khan behind bars two years ago, the army calls for shots. It is not surprising that Trump instead of wasting time with civilianhead figures extends his hand of friendship to the man who counts.

America has always had a weakness for Pakistan military dictators because they consider them an operation at a window for their secret and not so secret strategic plans. Throughout the 1980s, America financed the brutal military dictatorship of General Zia Ul Haq because it helped Washington to defeat the Soviets in Afghanistan. When General Pervez Musharraf overturned a government elected in the late 1990s, he became an international pariah.

After America was attacked on September 11, 2001, the Bush administration adopted General Musharraf when they needed its cooperation to invade Afghanistan. The beginning of this new nuptial parade was typical of the tradition of American-Pakistani love. General Musharraf said that a senior American official had threatened to bomb Pakistan in the Stone Age if he had not complied. What is a general to do? He offered complete cooperation and gave an excess of the Americans to the Pakistan air bases to bomb his supposed Taliban brothers in Afghanistan.

The relationship has really flourished. General Musharraf has become a bonus hunter for Washington: handing over the Taliban leaders, even their ambassador to Pakistan, to the Americans who hooded, gagged, handcuffed and sent them to black sites or put them on flights to Guantanamo. On numerous occasions, innocent Pakistani citizens have been given just to compensate for the figures.

It is especially during civil governments that relations between the United States and Pakistan have embittered and foreign affairs must deploy relational metaphors to describe this sordid affair. Tich, used and thrown away, lovers in kicks – everything entered this toxic mixture. When Hillary Clinton visited Islamabad and in a town hall gave Pakistani lectures on Keep Snakes in the courtyard, the United States was called a mother-in-law who is never satisfied.

In his first mandate, President Trump was not satisfied with Pakistan and described his establishment as a misleading. Islamabad had not managed to deliver what Washington wanted in Afghanistan. In the second term Trump, this old love between America and Pakistan seems to have been revived by what has gathered them in the past: their cooperation in the war against terrorism. Last year, the Pakistani army arrested and delivered an Afghan citizen, the alleged brain of an attack on Kabul airport which killed more than 200 Afghans and a dozen Americans. President Trump thanked Pakistan in his first speech on the state of the nation.

Donald Trump is not the first American president to look at this strong army and think that I can put them wisely. The Marshal Asim Munnir is not the first Pakistani general to believe that even an abusive relationship with the little master, a little friend, he maintains the adhesion of the military in power in Pakistan.

The army of munirs has the country at a point of suffocation. They can check the party in power, choose the opposition, repair the courts, steal the elections. Their commercial empire is more extensive than ever: fertilizer real estate, breakfast cereals in amusement parks.

But the armed forces of Pakistans have a really solid lateral jostling in the professional soldier. In recent skirmishes with India, he surprised international defense analysts with his agility and preparation. American generals have probably noticed that their former ally can still hunt.

However, while the Pakistani army claims, celebrating victory over India and Halal Marshall lunch on the ground with President Trump, his popularity at home is at his lowest level. Inter services to public relations, the Pakistani army public relations wing, I cannot even say, Asslam Ul Alaikum on his handles on social networks without attracting a torrent of abuse and insults of political opponents.

A close relationship with the United States is not a guarantee of popularity at home. People can see through the faad of the strategic alliance and the promises to explore Massive Pakistan oil reserves. After winning over the discovery of oil in our country, the Pakistani Internet has exploded with memes on cans of cooking oil that we use in some of our favorite foods. Even the most delusional Pakistanis do not believe that the country has oil reserves.

We have already looked at this love story. It never ends well. In Afghanistan, he ended with dozens of Afghans who were sworn in retired American planes and falling to death. More than 70,000 Pakistani were killed during the two decades of military cooperation in the American war against terrorism. And every few months, Pakistan has returned to the conference rooms of the International Monetary Fund to maintain its economy afloat.

Among the ordinary citizens of Pakistan, there is a current of resentment against the American hegemonic power which breaks out in bursts of hatred when they are not satisfied with their own leaders, which they consider as American power extensions.

Just lighting a match to test our leaders linked with their customers in Washington. A political worker told me once that each time their party was in power and needs something that needs, it is an American flag, a match box and a camera. If you do not accept our requests, bring this match on the American flag and take a photo, then see what America really thinks of you. Friend? Master? Or this old double -dancing ally that can still hunt?

