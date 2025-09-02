Chinese President Xi Jinping describes plans for the new development bank and financing options for OCS members.

China and Russia have presented their vision of a new international order at the top of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), where Beijing has offered new financial incentives to countries aligned with the economic and security group led by Beijing.

Global governance has reached a new crossroads, Chinese President Xi Jinping at the top on Monday, in remarks widely considered a criticism of the United States.

We must continue to take a clear position against hegemonism and the policy of power and practice real multilateralism, said Xi.

The XIS remarks have been reproduced by those of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that SCO would revive authentic multilateralism when it was laid the political and socioeconomic bases for the formation of a new stability and security system in Eurasia.

XI and Putin spoke to more than 20 leaders, mainly from the Middle East and Asia, which had gathered on Sunday and Monday for the summit in the Chinese city north of Tianjin.

Given as an alternative power structure to most international institutions led by the United States, the SCO to 10 members includes a large part of Central Asia, Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan and Bélarus, with more than a dozen partner countries of permanent dialogue, including Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, Qatar and Turkiye.

Although the work of the OCS has been largely symbolic since its foundation in 2001, XI described the greater ambitions for the summit block.

XI called for the creation of a new SCO development bank and announced 2 billion RMB ($ 280 million) in subsidies plus 10 billion RMB ($ 1.4 billion) in loans for OCS members.

The pivot in international finance marks a major turning point for the institution, said Eric Olandnder, editor-in-chief of the Southern Chinese-Mondial project.

Since the Foundation of Scos 24 years ago, it is a largely ineffective body with very few notable achievements. I think that will change as membership develops and that XI supports the SCO with development money for development, which we have not seen before, he told Al Jazeera.

XI has also described a new global governance initiative (GGI).

While the light on details beyond the apousting of values ​​such as multilateralism and sovereign equality, Olender said that XIS discourse offers a glimpse of the world ambitions in Beijing.

With the GGI, XI essentially says the calm part aloud, that China seeks to create a parallel global governance system outside the order led by the United States and Europe, which would have been inconceivable ten years ago, Olender said.

It has attributed the change to the evolution of the United States perceptions in world affairs and on the demand of the world South for a larger word in international affairs.

The ChinaS push for multilateralism also comes at a time of increasing distrust of the United States under the leadership of President Donald Trump, whose trade war has provided OCS members and sometimes rivals such as China and India in common grievances.

The links between New Delhi and China fell in 2020 after skirmishes along their joint border in Himalayas.

While relations began to normalize last year following a border agreement, Trumps Trade War helped to accelerate diplomatic links between countries, according to analysts.

XI and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to resolving their differences at the summit, which came only a few days after Trump imposed a punitive 50% rate on Indian goods and castigated the country for its purchase of Russian energy exports.

XI, Modi and Putin were also photographed by speaking and walking together, in another sign of diplomatic unit.

Most world leaders assistant to the OCS are expected to stay in China this week to attend a huge military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, commemorating the end of the Second World War in Asia.

They will be joined by the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who should have a leading position during the parade alongside XI and Putin.