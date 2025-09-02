Politics
China, Russia promising a new world order at the Shanghai cooperation summit | New policies
Chinese President Xi Jinping describes plans for the new development bank and financing options for OCS members.
China and Russia have presented their vision of a new international order at the top of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), where Beijing has offered new financial incentives to countries aligned with the economic and security group led by Beijing.
Global governance has reached a new crossroads, Chinese President Xi Jinping at the top on Monday, in remarks widely considered a criticism of the United States.
We must continue to take a clear position against hegemonism and the policy of power and practice real multilateralism, said Xi.
The XIS remarks have been reproduced by those of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that SCO would revive authentic multilateralism when it was laid the political and socioeconomic bases for the formation of a new stability and security system in Eurasia.
XI and Putin spoke to more than 20 leaders, mainly from the Middle East and Asia, which had gathered on Sunday and Monday for the summit in the Chinese city north of Tianjin.
Given as an alternative power structure to most international institutions led by the United States, the SCO to 10 members includes a large part of Central Asia, Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan and Bélarus, with more than a dozen partner countries of permanent dialogue, including Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, Qatar and Turkiye.
Although the work of the OCS has been largely symbolic since its foundation in 2001, XI described the greater ambitions for the summit block.
XI called for the creation of a new SCO development bank and announced 2 billion RMB ($ 280 million) in subsidies plus 10 billion RMB ($ 1.4 billion) in loans for OCS members.
The pivot in international finance marks a major turning point for the institution, said Eric Olandnder, editor-in-chief of the Southern Chinese-Mondial project.
Since the Foundation of Scos 24 years ago, it is a largely ineffective body with very few notable achievements. I think that will change as membership develops and that XI supports the SCO with development money for development, which we have not seen before, he told Al Jazeera.
XI has also described a new global governance initiative (GGI).
While the light on details beyond the apousting of values such as multilateralism and sovereign equality, Olender said that XIS discourse offers a glimpse of the world ambitions in Beijing.
With the GGI, XI essentially says the calm part aloud, that China seeks to create a parallel global governance system outside the order led by the United States and Europe, which would have been inconceivable ten years ago, Olender said.
It has attributed the change to the evolution of the United States perceptions in world affairs and on the demand of the world South for a larger word in international affairs.
The ChinaS push for multilateralism also comes at a time of increasing distrust of the United States under the leadership of President Donald Trump, whose trade war has provided OCS members and sometimes rivals such as China and India in common grievances.
The links between New Delhi and China fell in 2020 after skirmishes along their joint border in Himalayas.
While relations began to normalize last year following a border agreement, Trumps Trade War helped to accelerate diplomatic links between countries, according to analysts.
XI and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to resolving their differences at the summit, which came only a few days after Trump imposed a punitive 50% rate on Indian goods and castigated the country for its purchase of Russian energy exports.
XI, Modi and Putin were also photographed by speaking and walking together, in another sign of diplomatic unit.
Most world leaders assistant to the OCS are expected to stay in China this week to attend a huge military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, commemorating the end of the Second World War in Asia.
They will be joined by the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who should have a leading position during the parade alongside XI and Putin.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/2/china-russia-pledge-new-global-order-at-shanghai-cooperation-summit
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi likely to visit Manipur soon, the two parties hope that he will hear them | Political pulse news
- The UK is due to a new sale in the government bond market as the pound weakens | Gild
- US Tariff threatens massive loss of work in India
- The woman said the prey of Chinese students raped before the second attack | BBC News
- Social relationship associated with improved health and reduced risk of early death
- Queen Camilla rejected an attacker with her shoe
- The question of Sri Mulyani resigned has appeared since the Jokowi era
- Rashid Khan-guided side registers 18-run victory on suits
- Trump says he will ask for an immediate supreme court hearing behind the emergency “
- Putin is linked to links with China while Kim Jong-Un arrives in Beijing on the eve of Parade | China
- Jessica Pegula again will open semi-finals without taking place
- 39 Best Tennis Gifts from 2025 Esquire Tennis Gift Ideas