A response to my article (invites Will-Be, not Has-Beens, August 12, page 8) Malfrères my arguments, as well as a speech by the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Ketagalan Forum in Taipei at the beginning of last month.
Tseng Yueh-ying () In the answer (a bad reading of Johnsons's speech, August 24, page 8) does not dispute that Johnson has repeatedly referred to Taiwan as a segment of the Chinese population, but affirms that the sentence has challenged Beijing by wondering if parts of the Chinese population could be Chinese differently.
It is essentially a confirmation of Beijing a country, a formulation of two systems, which says that Taiwan is part of the Chinese population, just by following a different system.
Johnsons' sentence strangely echoes Chinese President Xi Jinpings () Two sides, a family slogan, rejected by the overwhelming majority of Taiwanese, who do not consider themselves Chinese.
The author said I was twisting Johnsons' declaration saying that the majority of Taiwanese did not want to declare that they are a sovereign state independent of Beijing. The declaration of non-nuanced johnsons speaks of itself, flying in the face of almost 90% of Taiwanese which is suitable that the Republic of China (Roc, Taiwan) is a sovereign and independent state not subordinate to Beijing.
The disagreement within Taiwanese society is on the name and the future of the country, not if it is independent of the control of Beijing. The vision of consensus in Taiwan, and objective reality, is that the rock and the People's Republic of China (PRC) are not subject to each other.
Tseng wrote that Johnsons calls on Taiwan to increase investments in China was not a suggestion for a future policy, but a factual observation. This is completely false, his mention of Taiwan investing massively in China was part of a suggestion to ask Beijing if they really want Taiwan, without mention of the will of Taiwans to build bridges and demonstrate his economic strength and his good will.
The tsengs claim that Taiwan wants to build more economic bridges with China denies the massive public opposition against increased economic ties, illustrated by the movements of sunflower and blue bird, in which the Taiwanese has mobilized to stop the legislation they feared to captivate the economy of Taiwans in Chinas.
My article never declared that Johnsons' speech had been generated by artificial intelligence, simply that Johnson hinted that he had written his offbeat speech with the help of Chatgpt. Tseng also denied that Johnson, who built his career in hostility to migration, denigrated migrant caregivers when he said that robots were preferable to immigrants to take care of the elderly.
Tseng sees Johnson as a highly considered statesman who will raise Taiwan on the world scene, the same line of thought that led the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make him a big check.
However, Johnson is simply no longer a key voice in national and international political discourse, and it is a secret of Polichinelle among the foreign diplomatic bodies of Taipei, in particular Europeans, that the visit of Johnsons was alienating and considered with derision. This embarrassment has become particularly obvious when Johnson used a joint press conference with President William Lai () to strike the British government.
A recent chronicle in the British Academic Max Dixon diplomat noted that Johnsons Visit stressed the growing respect of the UKS for Taiwan, observing that Johnson retains some support in the Conservative Party.
Notwithstanding current dissatisfaction with the government of labor, a general election is unlikely before 2029 and the momentum does not increase for the conservatives, but to reform the United Kingdom, led by immigration problems. Although he campaigned for Brexit and the Prime Minister on the issue, Johnson is considered by supporters of reform as a turnover, having presided the greatest influx of immigration in decades. If Johnsons' own supporters no longer trust him, how may Taiwan?
Tseng wrongly said that I question the ethics of payment of exorbitant expression costs, given the 100,000 fees (US $ 134,110) paid for his two -day visit. I do not question ethics, but public service: what is 100,000 for someone who also received 250,000 mysterious entities in China? If Taiwans International Support rises on the size of his checkbook, then he must spend more intelligently. An expended force which has once described as a fervent sinophile and Green reads the sale of the largest UKS semiconductor in China is not a good investment.
China recently announced that it would reduce links with the Czech President adapted to Taiwanes Petr Pavel for his meeting in India with the Dalai Lama. Pavel, who got up on his moral rather than waiting until retirement to find them, retains strong public support, despite the counterpou of Chinas. Maybe what Taiwan needs is fewer checks and more Czechs.
Sasha B. Chhabra is a guest scholarship at the Taipei National Defense Research Institute.
