Profile of Ali Wardhana, the longest Minister of Indonesian Finance





Kompas.com – So far, many people think that Sri Mulyani Indrawati is the longest Indonesian Minister of Finance in History. Sri Mlyani first trusted as Minister of Finance in the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) for the period 2005-2010. After leaving the office and as director of the World Bank in the United States (United States), he was again called by President Joko Widodo in 2016 and continued to carry out the position until the end of Jokowi's reign in 2024. The change in leadership does not make Sri Mulyani's position moved. Under the administration of President Prabowo Suubianto who was elected in the 2024 presidential election, he again trusted as a treasurer of the state. If it is calculated, the total duration of his functions as Minister of Finance reached 13 years, which makes him a presidential assistant in finance for three different heads of state. Read also: Sri Mlyani has experienced problems with resignation, the economist extends the risk of market shock The longest profile of the Minister of Indonesian Finance However, the long record of Sri Mulyani has not yet exceeded Ali Wardhana's record, the longest finance minister in Indonesian history. Recover the site Kemenko economy, Ali Wardhana, who was also Minister for the Economy Coordination was born in Solo, in central Java, on May 6, 1928. His age is quite long. Ali Wardhana died in Jakarta on September 14, 2015 at the age of 87. He has been Minister of Finance since 1968, at the start of the administration of President Soeharto, until 1983. In total, he occupied the headquarters for 15 years. After that, Ali was still faithful to Suharto as Minister for the Coordination of Economic, Financial, Industry and Development Supervision for the period 1983-1988. Its academic history has helped to strengthen the reputation. This faculty of economy at the University of Indonesia of 1958 continued its studies at the University of California in Berkeley, and won an economic doctorate in 1962. Read also: Sri Mulyani's office is kept by the Air Force As Minister of Finance, Ali Wardhana is known as the main architect of post-hyperinflation economic stabilization in the 1960s or at the start of the new order regime. One of the successes is to reduce level inflation from 650% in 1966 to around 20% by implementing a balanced budgetary policy. Not only did that, Ali also deployed the Roupie devaluation policy in 1977 and 1978, storing the import duties system and eradicating smuggling. These stages have enforced it within the framework of a group of popular technocrat as “Mafia Berkeley”, which played a major role in the construction of the basics of economic growth in the era of the new order. Read also: a series of facts on the question of the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani withdraws: the silence of the Vice-Minister

