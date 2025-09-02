Erdoan says that Turkey and Damascus will not tolerate efforts to foment the troubles in Syria





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said Turkey and the Syrian government will not authorize attempts to create disorders on Syrian soil, the Anadolu news agency managed by the state. The war barons invest in chaos will lose this time; The Syrian people, including the Arabs, the Kurds, the Turkmens, the Alawites, the Sunnis and the Christians, prevauded, told journalists on their flight from China, where they attended a summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization. He said Turkey wanted lasting prosperity and peace for its neighbor in the South and stressed the importance of Syrian unity. Recent events have shown that disorders in Syria are most strongly reflected in us. We have to recognize this, said Erdoan. The president added that Syria should remain united and whole with all its colors and noted that Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and his government share this vision. Erdoan warned that the efforts to sow chaos would fail and have promised that Turkey would not abandon Syria. God wants, no one can prevent Syria from going back up, he said. He also underlined the ethnic unity in Syria, saying that, wherever they live, the Kurds are our brothers and sisters. No one can divide us from each other. Just as the flesh cannot be separated from the bone, our fraternity cannot be separated either. The remarks have occurred while the minority groups of the Syrias continue to fight against the fallout from the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December after more than a decade of conflict. The Kurdish factions have put pressure for a federal framework which would guarantee more important autonomy and political rights, but the interim government of Damascus under Al-Sharaa has resisted these calls. In the Southern Druze, the communities of Suwayda organized their own armed council to protect civilians and the press for decentralization after recent clashes have moved hundreds of thousands and killed a lot. The bastions of Alawite along the coast, once the heart of the Assad regime support base, has undergone targeted massacres this year, deepening fears of sectarian reprisals. Turkey considers that Kurdish activists controlling the northeast of the country are an extension of the Kurdistan workers' party (PKK) and have long opposed their wishes for greater autonomy.

