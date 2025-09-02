Politics
PM Narendra inaugurates Seminicon India 2025
The world trusts IndiaThe world believes in India And the world is ready to build the future of semiconductors with India: PM
Bharat opens doors to more than 20,000 participants, delegates from 48 countries, 50+ Cxos, 1275 stands at the largest semiconductor and electronic show in the country New Delhi Since September 2-4, 2025
NEW DELHI,, September 2, 2025 / Prnewswire / – In a decisive moment for India next chapter of the growth of semiconductors, Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi Inaugurated semicon india 2025 In Yashobhoi (India International Convention and Expo Center), New Delhi Today. After returning from his visits to Japan And China,, PM Modi said “the day is not far away when the world said designed IndiaMade in IndiaTrust the world “. By drawing an analogy, Prime Minister Modi noted that in the world of semiconductors, it is often said that “The oil was in black gold, but chips are digital diamonds. “”
The flagship program has opened its doors to an overwhelming and unprecedented response with more than 20,000 registrations, delegates from 48 countries, 50 CXOS in the world and 1275 stands with the largest semiconductors and electronic salons in the country. Noting the presence of experts in the semiconductor sector around the world, with a representation of more than 40 to 50 countries, Prime Minister Modi stressed that “India The innovation and power of young people are also visibly present at the event. “He said that this unique combination sends a clear message India And the world is ready to build the future of semiconductors with India“.
Union Minister Ashwini VahnawThe Ministry of Electronics and Information Technologies has declared, “It's a year, 2025, in which many dreams come true. Today, the Prime Minister was presented with the firstIndia Chip made by CG semi. Three other pilot lines are almost on the verge of completion in the coming months. Our talent design and construction capacities presented themselves very well. Today, we presented the 20 chips designed by students and manufactured in our SCL Mohali installation. The flagship event of today has witnessed the convergence of all the stakeholders criticism of the semiconductor ecosystem, including equipment manufacturers, chemical manufacturers, gas manufacturers and the material manufacturer and which shows the scale to which we are growing and the confidence that the world has on India Voyage of semiconductors. “”
Ajit ManochaPresident and chief executive, Semi said“The Indian semiconductor industry is experiencing exponential growth, in accordance with the” Modi law “which plans India Reproduce Moore's law for the expansion of industry. With technology at an inflection point with progress and critical innovations supported by AI, I believe that we are at the dawn of an unprecedented dynamic of the current geopolitical landscape. India is recognized worldwide for its remarkable potential and growing leadership in the world semiconductor sector.“”
Ashok ChandakPresident SEMI India and ISA announced the signing of 12 soft to Semicon India 2025 detailed list below.
Ashok ChandakPresident, Semi India and IESA said: “The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi vision India The semiconductor industry, as articulated in Semicon India 2024, becomes a reality. Government’s commitment to promote innovation and investment is obvious in historical initiatives such as the passive component manufacturing program and the research and innovation development program (IDR). PM Modi's vision for India To become a global center for the design, manufacture and technological development of semiconductors takes a step forward with Semicon India 2025 today. This year's Mega Show has exceeded expectations with a remarkable participation of 48 countries, with nearly 1,275 stands, an astounding increase of 650 last year and an unprecedented interest with more than 20,000 and more registrations. Phenomenal participation of more than 20,000 stakeholders from around the world during the event India Growing generation in the semiconductor landscape “.
In addition to enriching sessions during the day, the show also attended a new form commitment India Deep Tech Investment Alliance (IDTA) to stimulate the increase in private investments in sectors in priority technology with WE $ 1 billion to accelerate entrepreneurship and the development of ecosystems within key technology sectors throughout the India – American corridor. The IDTA includes the founding members Celesta Capital, Accel, Blume Ventures, Gaja Capital, Ideaspring Capital, Premji Invest, Tenity Ventures and catalysts.
The inaugural was honored by Shri. Ashwini VahnawMinister of the Union, Meity, Shri. Jitin PrasadaMinister of State, Meity, SMT. Rekha GuptaChief minister, nct of Delhi,, Shri. Mohan Charan MajhiChief minister of Odisha, Shri. S. KrishnanSecretary, Meity, as well as several world leaders and cxos around the world. Shri. Ashwini Vahnaw presented the 32 -bit Vikram processor, the first factIndia Semiconductor chip at PM Modi In the presence of more than 4000 delegates.
With a daring vision and theme Build the next semiconductor power, Semicon India 2025 again took the scene From South Asian The largest platform to present the latest advances in the semiconductor and electronics industries. The historic event of this year has summoned more than 20,000 participants from around the world, including industry leaders, innovators, decision-makers, startups, researchers and academicians to discuss the latest trends, opportunities and complex challenges in the semiconductor sector and simultaneously accelerate global collaboration, support indigenous innovation and consolidate India position in the semiconductor landscape. International round tables, openness speeches, group discussions and cats by the fire by industry visionaries on critical subjects such as FAB, advanced packaging, smart manufacturing, AI, management of the supply chain, sustainability followed the inauguration ceremony.
In addition to distinguished government representatives, this year's event will also include an impressive range of industry leaders for best companies, including Applied Materials, ASML, IBM, Infineon, Kla, Lam Research, Merck, Micron, Psmc, Rapidtus, Sandek, Siemens, Sk Hynix, Tata Electronics, Tokyo Electron,
MOUS / Ads in Semicon India 2025
-
Mous between Tata Electronics and Merck to strengthen semiconductor capacities in India in the field of manufacturing and packaging
-
Mou between Tata Electronics and Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC_ to develop the domestic design of semiconductors and the IP ecosystem
-
Announcement to launch the joint development of India FIRST Automatic camera module fully located, launched by Kaynes Semicon in collaboration with Sparsh-Iq. 3RDItech technologies, focusing and sensemi
-
Announcement to deliver India First MEMS MICROPHONE and SEMI-CONUMPTERCTEUTER MEMBSE PACKAGES BY KAYNES SEMICON in collaboration with Infinon
-
Announcement to kick off for the joint development of the secure makeup chip, integrated into the intelligent operating system, designed to feed the next generation of digital identity solutions such as electronic passports built on evolutionary security architecture by semiconductor in collaboration with Iit Gandhinagar and C-DAC
-
Mou between semiconductor and iISC Bangalore to build a national innovation center for semiconductors and quantum leadership
-
Reveal India 1st Iot Evolution Board Integration of the Vega Aboriginal processor by C-Dac with Bluetooth and Lora Connectivity by an Indiemic woman A woman co-directed by a woman in Gujarat in Gujarat
-
Mou between Nielit and Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) to promote skills in semiconductors, university links of industry and capacity building in semiconductor technologies
-
Mou between ISM and New Age Makers Institute of Technology (Namtech) to establish a collaboration framework to build a talent pipeline ready for the future India Fast growing semiconductor ecosystem, while advancing research and innovation applied in accordance with the ISM national roadmap
-
Soft between the Arizona State University and India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) on scientific and educational collaboration
-
Mou among C-Dac, Synopsys and Iit Madras Pravartak to provide flexible access to Synopsys IPS to approved companies as part of the DLI program
-
Announcement on the availability of support for design infrastructure to approved companies within the framework of the DLI program which includes the following elements:
IP nucleus of
a) itc korea
b) Secure IC
c) Cadence design systems
d) Analog bits
EDA tools of
a) SIM YOG Technologies
b) Framework design systems
Post the validation services of silicon of
a) Emerson Global
b) Smartsoc solutions
c) Cyient semiconductor
For more details, please visit www.semiconindia.org and connect with Semi India on Liendin And X.
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2762583/semi_iesa_logo.jpg
Show original content to download the multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/pm-narendra-moda-ainaugurates-semicon-india-2025-302543986.html
