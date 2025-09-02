Connect with us

PM Narendra inaugurates Seminicon India 2025

The world trusts IndiaThe world believes in India And the world is ready to build the future of semiconductors with India: PM

Bharat opens doors to more than 20,000 participants, delegates from 48 countries, 50+ Cxos, 1275 stands at the largest semiconductor and electronic show in the country New Delhi Since September 2-4, 2025

NEW DELHI,, September 2, 2025 / Prnewswire / – In a decisive moment for India next chapter of the growth of semiconductors, Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi Inaugurated semicon india 2025 In Yashobhoi (India International Convention and Expo Center), New Delhi Today. After returning from his visits to Japan And China,, PM Modi said “the day is not far away when the world said designed IndiaMade in IndiaTrust the world “. By drawing an analogy, Prime Minister Modi noted that in the world of semiconductors, it is often said that “The oil was in black gold, but chips are digital diamonds. “”

The flagship program has opened its doors to an overwhelming and unprecedented response with more than 20,000 registrations, delegates from 48 countries, 50 CXOS in the world and 1275 stands with the largest semiconductors and electronic salons in the country. Noting the presence of experts in the semiconductor sector around the world, with a representation of more than 40 to 50 countries, Prime Minister Modi stressed that “India The innovation and power of young people are also visibly present at the event. “He said that this unique combination sends a clear message India And the world is ready to build the future of semiconductors with India“.

Union Minister Ashwini VahnawThe Ministry of Electronics and Information Technologies has declared, “It's a year, 2025, in which many dreams come true. Today, the Prime Minister was presented with the firstIndia Chip made by CG semi. Three other pilot lines are almost on the verge of completion in the coming months. Our talent design and construction capacities presented themselves very well. Today, we presented the 20 chips designed by students and manufactured in our SCL Mohali installation. The flagship event of today has witnessed the convergence of all the stakeholders criticism of the semiconductor ecosystem, including equipment manufacturers, chemical manufacturers, gas manufacturers and the material manufacturer and which shows the scale to which we are growing and the confidence that the world has on India Voyage of semiconductors. “”

Ajit ManochaPresident and chief executive, Semi said“The Indian semiconductor industry is experiencing exponential growth, in accordance with the” Modi law “which plans India Reproduce Moore's law for the expansion of industry. With technology at an inflection point with progress and critical innovations supported by AI, I believe that we are at the dawn of an unprecedented dynamic of the current geopolitical landscape. India is recognized worldwide for its remarkable potential and growing leadership in the world semiconductor sector.“”

Ashok ChandakPresident SEMI India and ISA announced the signing of 12 soft to Semicon India 2025 detailed list below.

