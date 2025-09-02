Putin calls XI “Dear Friend” at the top of Russia-China in Beijing

The Chinese chief of Beijing (AP), Xi Jinping, welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin as an old friend while the two held a series of meetings on Tuesday at a time when their countries faced both of challenges that overlap and different from the United States.



Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the great people of the Pekin people, in China, Tuesday September 2, 2025. (Sergei Bobylev, Spoutnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)





Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at their meeting at the Great People Hall in Beijing, China, Tuesday September 2, 2025. (Sergei Bobylev, Spoutnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)





Relations between China and Russia have deepened in recent years, in particular following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. unorthodox approach To the war has added a twist to the relationship but does not seem to have changed fundamentally.

Putin addressed Xi as a dear friend and said that the links with the Moscomes with Beijing are at an unprecedented level.

In a sign of the importance that China gives to the relationship, their official meeting was followed by tea with the best aids in Zhongnanhai, the enclosed complex which is the center of power in China with residences and offices for its main leaders.

China announced after the discussions that it would start to offer 30 days Access without visa to Russian travelers from later this month.

The talks come the day after the two a summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization in the Chinese city near Tianjin, and the day before a large Chinese military parade In Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The Soviet Union was neutral during a large part of the war in Asia, but provided assistance to China to combat the invasive Japanese forces in the 1930s. It also declared war in Japan in the decreasing days of the Second World War and sent troops above the border in northeast of China, occupied by Japan.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the left, is expressed at the start of a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, second on the right, to the great Beijing people hall on Tuesday September 2, 2025. (Pool photo via AP)





We were always together then, we stay together now, said Putin.

China says it is neutral in Ukrainian war But provided an economic rescue buoy to Russia by continuing trade despite Western sanctions.

A memorandum was signed to build another natural gas pipeline in China, said CEO of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, in Beijing, according to the Russia Interfax news agency.

The Russian state gas company has also signed agreements with a Chinese state energy company to increase deliveries via existing routes, the news agency said.

The United States and the European Union have also put sanctions against Chinese companies which, they said, encouraged the Russian military industry.

China and Russia face the same problem and have to work together to meet the United States’s pressure in conjunction, said Li Xin, director of the European and Asian Studies Institute at the University of Political Science and Shanghai Law.



Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping serve his hand before their meeting at the Grand Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday September 2, 2025. (Sergei Bobylev, Spoutnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)





China is also one of the main Trumps Tax Taxes on imports, although it fell from what was an escalation of the pricing war and its administration began negotiations with Beijing on a trade agreement.

The Shanghai cooperation organization summit at 10 members brought together XI and Putin with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held separate discussions With the two leaders on the sidelines of the Tianjin meeting.

President Donald prevails over the steep prices on India and the tone from the White House brought China and Russia closer to New Delhi and Russia, although Modi does not attend the military parade of Chinas.

XI tried to position China as a chief of countries who feels disadvantaged by the order dominated by the United States after the Second World War.

At the Shanghai cooperation summit and again in his meetings with Putin, he proposed an initiative to build a fairer and equitable global governance system.

China does not want to reverse the world order but modify it to better serve its interests, said Li.

China and Russia do not yet have the power to change the world order, but they constantly push for reforms that benefit them, he said.



Russian President Vladimir Putin, Center, is expressed at the start of a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, not seen, in the great people of the Beijing People, Tuesday September 2, 2025. (Pool photo via AP)





Putin and Xi held a three meeting with President Mongol Khurelsukh Ukhnaa before their talks. His country without coastline Prairies and mineral resources are sandwiched between the two giants.

Putin said in the opening remarks that the three countries are good neighbors, with a common interest in developing links.

In 2024, Putin did An official visit to MongoliaWhere the government has ignored the calls to arrest it on an international mandate of the criminal court for alleged war crimes resulting from the invasion of Ukraine.

The writer Associated Press Huizhong Wu and researcher Yu Bing contributed to this report.