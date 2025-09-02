



Facebook tweet e-mail link

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and defense secretary Pete Hegseth violated the federal law using the US military to help carry out law enforcement activities in Los Angeles and around Los Angeles this summer.

US District Judge Charles Breyer concluded that prevailing on the use of thousands of federal members of the National Guard of California and American Marines to ensure the protection of federal agents during an aggressive immigration repression in the Los Angeles region going back to the law on the application of the 19th century law which generally prohibits the use of troops for national purposes.

Breyer's decision, which held a trial of several days last month against the use of state soldiers in the state, comes when the president weighs whether to send members of the National Guard to other cities, including those in California and Illinois.

President Trump and Secretary Hegseth said their intention to call the national guard troops in service in other cities across the country, wrote Breyer in his 52 -page opinion, creating a national police with the president as a chief.

The evidence at the trial established that the defendants systematically used armed soldiers (whose identity was often masked by protective armor) and military vehicles to set up protective perimeters and traffic blocks, engage the control of crowds and otherwise demonstrate a military presence in Los Angeles and the surrounding area. In short, the defendants violated the Comitatus law, wrote Breyer.

In an effort to avoid new violations of the Posse Comitatus Act in California, Breyer prevented Trump and Hegseth from using troops there for arrests, apprehensions, research, convulsions, security patrols, traffic control, crowd control, control of riots, collection of evidence, questioning or action

The judge interrupted this part of his decision until next Friday to give the administration time to call it.

Although Breyers' decision prohibits Trump and HegSeth from continuing to use troops in California for the purposes of applying the law can be a warning which is above all similar deployment across the country, its decision is limited to the Golden State.

Los Angeles was the first American city where President Trump and Secretary Hegseth deployed troops, but not the last, Breyer wrote.

Chicago accumulates for a possible federal immigration operation

Chicago accumulates for a possible federal immigration operation

2:58

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom continued Trump and Hegseth in June after Trump federalized his members of his States militia following demonstrations in the Los Angeles region on hard -line immigration policies.

The inhabitants of California have won the very necessary responsibility against the illegal militarization of Trump of an American city! The governors' office wrote in an article on X after Breyer made his decision.

Breyer, appointed from former President Bill Clinton who seated in San Fransisco, initially ruled in June that Trump illegally summoned the troops in service and ordered the president to return control to the governor. A federal court of appeal later said that Trump could keep control of the troops while the legal challenge takes place.

But a major complaint in the Center of Newsoms affair remained untreated by the two courts: if the troops violated the Comitatus law posses when they did things as accompanying federal agents during the raids of the Los year

Breyer decided that they had done it. He declared Tuesday in his decision that the instructions that the troops in California known collectively under the name of Force Task 51 were given which said that they could set up traffic blockages, maintain protective perimeters or help control the crowd. The judge said that the presence of troops alongside the federal agents, who sometimes corresponded or more in number these agents, permeate the activities of these civil agents.

These were intentional defendants sparked a month's deployment of the National Guard and the Marines in Los Angeles in order to establish a military presence there and to enforce federal law. Such conduct constitutes a serious violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, wrote Breyer.

(T) violations have been part of a systemic effort from top to bottom to use military troops to execute various sectors of federal law (at least drug laws and immigration laws on hundreds of kilometers and in several months and counting.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/02/politics/national-guard-california-trump-posse-comitatus-act-breyer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos