Decision to resign from irreversible na commissions ”: Imran Khan





The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, after having appeared at the High Court of Lahore, on March 17, 2023. AFPEX-PM approves the boycott of the partial elections, the resignations of the committee. Pti exhorts the national response plan to floods such as counter-terrorism.Gohar underlines the consensus on dams, focus on the relief of floods.

Incarcerated the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said that the parties of the parties to resign from the permanent committees of the National Assembly (NA) was final and irreversible.

The president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, quoting the former minister of the former primary, said that Khan had fully approved the decision of the parties to boycott the partial elections and supported the resignations submitted by members of the parliamentary committees.

Speaking to journalists after meeting the founder of the PTI in Rawalpi Adiala prison, Gohar said that Khan also insisted that those who have resigned committees should also return the official vehicles and drivers.

His remarks occurred a few hours after the former boycott ruling party of the sessions of the National Assembly (NA).

The development comes in the context of the multiple disqualifications of PTI legislators, in particular the former opposition chief in the NA and the Senate Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, after the courts condemned them in the cases linked to the riots of May 9 exacerbating the existing legal misfortunes more.

The PTI president said Khan had ordered the game to extend maximum support to flood victims.

Gohar urged the federal government to formulate a national action plan for an emergency intervention for floods similar to that against terrorism.

He underlined the need to build dams with consensus and said that the Common interest Council (CCI) had also unanimously stressed the construction of the channels.

Gohar said flooding issues should not be politicized because the public needed help.

The founder of the PTI also condolement on the victims of earthquakes in Afghanistan and expressed reserves on the repatriation of Afghan refugees.

On political issues, Gohar said that the founder of the PTI said that dialogues were necessary to solve political problems, but confirmed that no current negotiation was underway with the government.

He reiterated that Sher Afzal Marwat was not part of the party and noted that the opposition management at the Assembly would remain with Omar and Shibli until the judicial decisions are finalized.

Gohar criticized the government for isolating the family of the founder of PTI, disqualifying senior leaders and tried to silence the party in Parliament.

He said that PTI's struggle would continue and said there was no division in the party.

