



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Tuesday 7.8% GDP growth in the April-June quarter, despite the world market challenges resulting from economic selfishness. His remarks were considered a veiled reference to the American president Donald Trumps Prict Policy, which increased economic uncertainty worldwide. Addressing the Semicon 2025 event, Prime Minister Modi said that, on the one hand, many global economies are faced with uncertainty and challenges linked to economic selfishness. However, in this environment, Bharat reached a remarkable growth rate of 7.8%. The comments of the Prime Ministers followed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit (SCO), where member countries have opposed unilateral coercive measures, including economic sanctions that violate international law and disrupt world trade. Arrives at Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the summit reaffirmed support for an open, transparent, fair and multilateral trading system. Prime Minister Modi stressed that India is becoming a complete semiconductor nation, going beyond Backend operations. He said Indias the smallest chip would soon stimulate world change. The CG Power and Kaynes pilot factories recently started operations, while Micron and Tata test fleas are already in production. Commercial production of fleas is expected to start later this year. Highlighting the ecosystem of the complete semiconductors of the Indians, Modi explained that the country is developing design, manufacturing, packaging and high-tech devices at the national level. He added that the semiconductor mission aims to establish an autonomous and competitive industry worldwide, rather than focusing on a single fab or chip. The Prime Minister underlined the need for speed in the sector, declaring that the shorter the time between the file at the factory, and the slightest paperwork, the more the work of the brochure can begin. He quoted the unique national system, which consolidates the approvals of the center and declares on a single platform, reducing bureaucratic delays and encouraging investment. Modi has concluded that the rapid growth of the India is to energize industries and citizens, propelling the nation to become the third world economy.

