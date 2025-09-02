Donald Trump made the announcement of Major Rudy Giuliani after the Ally car crash





President Donald Trump said on Truth Social on Monday that former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, who was seriously injured in a bizarre car accident in New Hampshire on Saturday evening, will receive the Presidential Liberty Medal.

Giuliani, 81, was hospitalized with fractured vertebrae and several cuts and bruises, including injuries specifically on his left arm and his lower leg, after his rent was hit from behind, said spokesman Michael Ragusa on Sunday. Ragusa, who is at the head of Giuliani's security, told Newsweek on Monday that the state of the former mayor “continues to improve, and he should be released from the hospital in the coming days”.

The president posted on his loyal ally in the afternoon of the Labor Day: “As president of the United States of America, I am happy to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest mayor in New York history, and a very great American patriot, will receive the presidential medal of freedom.

Created in 1963, the freedom of freedom honors people who made an exceptional contribution to American security or national interests, advanced world peace or notable achievements in culture and other important public areas.

Giuliani remains one of the most recognizable political figures in the country. He became known as “American mayor” for his role as leadership following terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

But formerly widely respected, Giuliani has become a more divisor figure that has been involved in controversies and legal battles in recent years. He was struck off in New York and Washington after having repeatedly made false complaints concerning Trump's electoral defeat in 2020. He also faced criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona linked to efforts to cancel the elections, allegations he denied.

In a separate case, the former electoral employees of Georgia, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea, “Shaye” Moss received $ 148 million after a jury found that Giuliani has defamed them with accusations of fraud to the baseless vote. The couple said that their amplification of Trump's stolen election narrative had sparked threats that let them fear for their safety.

What to know

A 19 -year -old was identified as a driver involved in the Saturday car accident who injured Giuliani and two others.

Lauren Kemp, of Concord, New Hampshire, led the Honda HR-V which struck the back of the Ford Bronco in which Giuliani was traveling on Saturday evening, the state of New Hampshire announced in a statement.

State police said soldiers investigating a domestic violence report on the Interstate 93 motorway in southern direction shortly before 10 p.m. when they witnessed the accident on the roads north. This led the two vehicles to strike the median from the highway and to have “strongly damaged,” said the state police.

The soldiers and firefighters provided assistance.

Before the accident, Giuliani had been “reported by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident” and contacted police aid on his behalf, Ragusa said in a statement published on X.

Giuliani had stayed on the scene until the arrival of the officers who responded, added Ragusa, but when he continued in his trip, his vehicle was “hit from behind at high speed”.

He was taken to a nearby trauma center, where he was treated for a fractured thoracic vertebra, several lacerations and bruises, as well as injuries to the left arm and the lower leg, said Ragusa.

Giuliani's medical supplier and commercial partner, Dr. Maria Ryan, said in an update on Monday: “He is in a trauma center on bed rest

Ragusa told Newsweek that the accident that had injured Giuliani was “entirely not linked” to the incident of domestic violence. “He first stopped to help a victim of domestic violence until the police arrived, and later, driving, he was hit by another vehicle,” he said.

Giuliani spokesperson Ted Goodman, who was driving Bronco, and Kemp “suffered injuries that were not putting his life in danger” and were taken to hospitals for treatment, the state police announced.

Presidential medal in the history of Trump's freedom

Since his first mandate, Trump has awarded the presidential medal of freedom to a mixture of athletes, political allies and cultural personalities. Among the most eminent recipients, there was a conservative radio host, the late Rush Limbaugh.

Trump also awarded Las Vegas Miriam Adelson, wife of the Republican Megadonor Sheldon Adelson, which aroused criticism that the choice was politically motivated. The 2018 ceremony also sparked a counter coupling when Trump publicly compared the presidential medal of freedom to – and said that it was “much better” than – the military medal of honor, arguing that the latter's recipients are often injured or dead. The veterans – including Senator Tammy Duckworth – conceived the remarks as disrespectful, calling them “despicable” and degrading to those who served.

Sports personalities such as Tiger Woods, Mariano Rivera and Lou Holtz were also honored.

The last weeks of Trump's first term have seen the medal awarded to the loyal republican legislators, including the Ohio Jordan and Devin Nunes de California representatives, both vocal defenders during Trump's dismissal and efforts to cancel the 2020 elections.

Goodman posted on X: “There is no American more deserving this honor. Mayor Rudy Giuliani removed the mafia, saved New York, comforted the nation after September 11 and served countless other ways to improve the lives of others. Thank you, President Trump, for honoring his life and her inheritance.”

