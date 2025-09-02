CM Gandapur says the mistrust between the establishment, Imran Khan persists





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur addresses the press conference in Islamabad on September 2, 2025. Screengrab via Xgandapur says that the dialogue started but collapsed later.

In a rare overview of the stolen door dialogue, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, affirmed that the distrust between the establishment and Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, stems from past incidents, affirming that, although he took the initiative to start a negotiation process, the effort was abandoned.

“A time will come when everyone will realize that sitting together for the love of the country is inevitable,” said the director general of the province at a press conference in Islamabad.

The 71 -year -old cricket player who has become a politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after being reserved in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his evidence of power via the motion without confidence in the opposition in April 2022.

Calling for political reconciliation today, Gandapur has urged all the parties to go beyond the demands for apology and Egos, arguing that progress was only possible if the past was left behind.

“Excuses are only sought after by those who have hurt,” he said, adding that the establishment, which “stole our mandate and filed with false cases against us”, should be the one who apologizes.

The chief minister stressed that he had not been authorized to meet the founder of the party since April 2. “If I have the opportunity to meet him, I will press him to sit with other political parties once, because it could make improvements for the country,” he said.

However, he admitted that Khan thought that other parties were “thieves and looters” and did not want to get involved with them.

By reflecting on the negotiations passed, Gandapur said that there were offers on the table of the establishment that he could not disclose, but that he had delivered messages between the two sides.

Sometimes you are pushed to the front to act, sometimes we are, he noted, adding that if something happened in 2018, it was also false.

He criticized the role of the head of Jui-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, saying that he had no more relevance in national politics. Gandapur said that members of the “stupid” party had visited him unnecessarily, while even the governments of the PML-N and PPP coalition now preferred without him.

Whenever Maulana is part of a government, he makes him sing to respond to his requests, he said.

During governance, Gandapur said that the army had never interfered in its administrative work, or recommended transfers or publications in the province. He stressed that PTIS policy was that each Pakistan institution operates in its constitutional field.

'Presidential system'

He also commented on the political vision of the founders of the PTI, saying that he was in favor of a presidential system and would make a “clean scan” under it. It is true that the current system does not work for us, added Gandapur.

He also criticized the existing Benazir income support program (BISP), saying that his model needed reform. He proposed that the federal government spread the BISP budget of the provinces to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for two years, committing to help people establish companies worth 500,000 rupees each.

“Why are families who receive bisp assistance remain stuck in the same place? Why don't their number decrease, and why don't they become autonomous? Holding them on their own feet and your burden will,” he said.

Discussing development, Gandapur said his government planned to build two dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He questioned water management in the Sindh, asking why the province has repeatedly undergone floods.

“If the Sindh thinks that this will remain thirsty, then we sit and decide. We can even give Sindh a greater share of our own water,” he said, but accused Sindhs politicians of being motivated by selfish politics.

'Dam of Kalabagh'

Meanwhile, the chief minister of KP reiterated his support for the construction of the Kalabagh dam, stressing that Pakistan needs the project urgently for its future water and energy safety. He called a national dialogue to establish a consensus between the provinces and assured that their reserves could be discussed.

Gandapur said he firmly believed that the Kalabagh dam should be built and that the case should be considered in the interest of the state rather than politics. Pakistan needs the Kalabagh dam. Small dams cannot serve as an alternative, he said.

The chief minister urged federal and provincial leaders to initiate a national debate on the project, calling on the media to play his role in the creation of consensus.

On broader governance issues, Gandapur said he personally supported more provinces, but only if they could maintain himself financially. He argued that the current provincial system operates as a monarchy, where millions of citizens, thousands of schools and vast administrative needs are left under a single secretary and secretary.

