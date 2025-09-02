Politics
A look at world leaders attending the Chinese SCO summit and the military parade
Taipei, Taiwan (AP) China deploys the red carpet for more than two dozen world leaders at two major defense events this week. The guest lists and some notable omissions are a window on Beijing's ambitions, the alliances and try to extend its influence.
The annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), created in 2001 by focusing on security in Central Asia and in the region in the broad sense, opened in the port city of Tianjin on Monday. This will be followed by a massive military parade in Beijing on Wednesday commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
High-level guests include Russian and North Korean leaders, as well as heads of state and the government of most nations of Southeast Asia and Central Asia. But the guest lists for the SCO forum and the parade do not overlap completely, reflecting the interests of Beijing, loyalty and limits among its neighbors and beyond.
Russia, India and Iran SCO titles
Tianjin’s list of guests includes leaders of the 10 member states of the organization and representatives of nearly two dozen countries.
SCO was created by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tadjikistan and Uzbekistan and was then extended to include India, Iran, Pakistan and Belarus. Afghanistan and Mongolia are observing states, and 14 other countries are called dialogue partners. The country welcoming the annual summit runs each year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Moda are at the top of the list of dignitaries at the top. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also present and Egyptian Prime Minister Mosfa Madouly, both of the partner countries of the dialogue.
Some non-SCO countries will also be represented, mainly from Southeast Asia. These include Laos, Malaysia and Vietnam, reflecting Chinese desire to strengthen its ties in the region. Indonesian President Prabowo Subaianto canceled due to demonstrations at home.
Not everyone stays for the parade and North Korea will join
The parade should present some of the most advanced Chinese weapons, including more than 100 planes, and numerous tanks and missiles.
Most of the high -level guests of the SCO forum and the military parade overlap, but there will be notable departures and additions.
The leaders of India, Egypt and Turkey leave China before the parade. Egypt will be represented by a lower level official. Like most Western countries and their allies, India and Turkey generally refrain from posing alongside the main leaders of Chinas during military parades, which have taken place twice a decade since 2015.
Instead, join the Chinese chief Xi Jinping and Putin to observe the Chinese troops walking in locking on avenue Chang'an is the North Korean chief Kim Jong Un, who does not assist at the SCO summit. It will be the first meeting with Kims with XI in more than six years and its first opportunity to meet with a group of world leaders since the North Korean Recluse leader took office in late 2011.
XI, Putin and Kim are potentially seated together at Tiananmen Square would make a provocative unity spectacle at a time when the West is more and more frustrated by the Russia War in Ukraine. Beijing, although on neutral paper in the conflict, did not condemn the invasion of Ukraine in Moscow and is accused of selling arms components to Russia. Meanwhile, North Korea has sent troops to help the Russians in the war.
The military leader of the Myanmars, the main general Min Aung Hlaing, who led a takeover of a government elected in 2021, also attended the military parade.
Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel and the leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe will also be there.
The only European heads of state assistant to the parade are the Serbian president adapted to Russia, Aleksandar Vucic and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
