



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the Semicon India 2025, said that the world was ready to build the future of the semiconductor with India, adding that the smallest chip in the country will soon lead the biggest change in the world. While addressing the summit, Prime Minister Modi said: “The world trusts India. The world believes in India. The world is ready to build the future of semiconductors with India. In the world of semiconductors, oil is often called black gold, while chips are considered to be digital diamonds.” “Our semiconductor effort is not limited to the manufacture of fleas; we build an ecosystem that will make India worldwide and atmanirbhar,” said Prime Minister Modi. “India is now going beyond the backend to become a complete semiconductor nation. The day is not far away when the smallest chip in India will lead to the biggest change in the world. Our trip has started late, but nothing can stop us now …”

Commenting on the growth of India, the PM said a few days ago, the GDP figures for the first quarter of this year were published. Again, India has better performed than all expectations and estimates … India has reached growth of 7.8%, and this growth is visible in all sectors. “The form of oil of the last century, and the fate of the world was linked to the oil wells. But in the 21st century, the power was concentrated in the small chip. Although tiny, the chip has the strength to advance worlds at high speed. A billion dollars market,” said the PM of the summit held in Delhi. Live events

The three -day conference, scheduled for September 24, will bring together more than 20,750 participants, including 2,500 international delegates from more than 48 countries, 150 eminent speakers and more than 350 exhibitors. Focus on fleas during the Japanese visit to the PM

The summit comes after the PM visited the Tokyo Electron Miyagi LTD, a leading Japanese company in the semiconductor sector, and underlined the complementarity between the growth ecosystem of India semiconductors and the forces of Japan in the sector. After his visit to Tel Miyagi, Modi said that the semiconductor sector is a key area for cooperation in India-Japon. Semi-Semi-Semi-Semi-Conductor market of India

The semiconductor India market is expected to double to increase from $ 100 to 110 billion by 2030 according to industry estimates, an official statement said on Sunday. The Indian semiconductor market was around $ 45 to $ 50 billion in 2024-2025 against $ 38 billion in 2023, according to the press release, citing industry estimates. “According to industry estimates, the size of the Indian semiconductor market was around $ 38 billion in 2023, 45 to 50 billion dollars in 2024-2025 and is expected to reach $ 110 billion by 2030,” the statement said. Taiwan produces more than 60% of world semiconductors, including almost 90% of the most advanced. The United States, the European Union, Japan and South Korea have launched national strategies to support the manufacture of national fleas and reduce excessive dependence in a single region. As a reliable and reliable source of information AddAs a reliable and reliable source of information The global semiconductor market is expected to reach 1 dollar billion by 2030, the India market occupying a substantial part of it.

