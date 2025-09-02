



Members of the California National Guard and the American Marines keep a federal building in June. Damian dovarganes / AP hide legend

Damian dovarganes / AP legendary tablespoon

A California federal judge ruled for the second time that the deployment by President Trump of the National Guard in Los Angeles has violated the law, declaring that he was exercising the application of the law which are prohibited for the army. But the district judge Charles R. Breyer delayed the implementation of his decision until September 12, during which the Trump administration could appeal.

The judge took evidence in a trial last month on the actions of the care in Los Angeles in a unit called Force Task 51. State lawyers pleaded with the lawyers of the administration as to the question of whether the troops have exceeded restrictions on the long -standing ban against the American soldiers who transported the application of civil laws.

“The file is filled with evidence according to which the operational force 51 has executed domestic law in these prohibited ways,” wrote Breyer in a 52 -page decision. He said that the troops had set up traffic blockages to help the federal agents with whom they were mixed. “Passers -by in several places and even federal officials at the trial could not distinguish the troops from the working group 51 from the federal law enforcement agents.”

He quoted as another example when the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, ordered the guard troops to patrol the MacArthur park as a force demonstration for the federal presence.

Breyer judged in June that the deployment of the guard was illegal for other reasons, but was immediately canceled by a jury of judges from the Court of Appeal which allowed Trump to keep control of the troops.

Trump said he had sent the troops to stop a rebellion and prevent demonstrators from blocking immigration agents. Californian officials argued that there was no rebellion and that the police could have managed the situation by itself.

This is a story in development that will be updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/09/02/nx-s1-5525647/a-california-judge-rules-that-trumps-deployment-of-the-guard-to-la-was-illegal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos