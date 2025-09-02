FPP TNI-MPUII urged Adili Jokowi and Makzrakan Gibran





Gelora.co -TUTTAN that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi is tried and his eldest son who is vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Rakabum is reappeared, again expressed by the advisory assembly of Islamic Islamic Tni (MPUI). The representative of the FPP TNI, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Syamsu Djalal said that his party has sent the request to President Prabowo Suubianto, after a massive action in Jakarta and a number of other regions. “Catch Jokowi and Adili,” said former commander of the military shelter (and PUSPOM) police center to journalists in Jakarta on Tuesday September 2, 2025. Syamsu Djalal explained that Adili Jokowi's requests were not without reason. Because he considered the performance of the father of Gibran in the eyes of the community less and tended to conspire with the oligarchic group. “Obviously, the Jokowi are the accomplices of all the oligarchs. It is important, we are ready to fight,” said Syamsu Djalal. While the former vice-president of the team of defenders of Ulama (TPUA), Rizal Fadillah, responded to a number of other requests, in addition to Adi Jokowi's request. “Namely the capture and Adi Jokowi, Makzrakan Gibran, withdrew the chief of the national police Listyo Sigit Prabowo and the reform of the Indonesian national police,” said Rizal. Adding Constitutional Legal Expert Refly Harun, the petition 100 has made a forum to ensure that the agenda of requests can be executed. “Seretatiiat was trained together to suggest our common interests, namely at least two things. One Adili Jokowi, two Makzrakan Gibran Rakabuming Raka,” said Réfly. “The two agendas that we encourage, not to respect the other agendas, we agree. But the two agendas that we will make carefully and with the shortest possible tempo,” he continued. The meeting was followed by the former commander of the special forces command (Danjen Kopqasus), the general in general, Soenarko, and the former chief of staff of the TNI, the Admiral of the Navy, Purnawirawan Slamet Soebijanto.

