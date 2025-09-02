Modis Meal Rendration with XI shows the impact of TRUF TRANTRUM price prices | Narendra Modi

THey held together like old friends, heads thrown into a riovial, shaking another affectionately. Except that it was not an ordinary rally of three men, but a meeting of three of the most powerful non -Western leaders: Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi.

The manifest manifestations of intimacy have been largely considered by observers as a revealing message of challenge referred to in their Western counterparts, in particular Donald Trump, who a few days earlier had slapped India with 50%import rates, among the most difficult of the American presidents.

India loves other great powers to know that New Delhi has options, said Christopher Clary, associate professor of political science at the University of Albany, New York State University. An advantage of being in many clubs is that you can make high -level entries to these clubs if you are angry with the way things happen in other relationships.

It was the first visit to China in seven years and the hostilities that had come to define the relationships of the countries in recent years were not found. Instead, while the Indian Prime Minister arrived in China for the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he received a much more efficient reception from the first Chinese woman than most of the guests were granted.

The fraternal meeting of leaders in the city of Tianjin did not go unnoticed in the oval office. A few hours after the meeting, Trump did another tirade against India, calling trade with the country with a unilateral disaster, while his sales advisor Peter Navarro said in an article on social networks: it's a shame to see Modi bed with Xi Jinping and Putin. I don't know what he is thinking about.

Putin's meeting, Modi and Xi was interpreted as a challenge to their Western counterparts. Photography: Getty Images

A year ago, such a scene between Modi and XI was difficult to imagine. The two countries had remained in a hostile military confrontation since 2020 after Chinese rapid encryptions and troop incursions along its mountainous border of Himalayas with India led to a violent confrontation between soldiers on both sides.

It was followed by a gigantic mobilization of military personnel, infrastructure and weapons on both sides of the border. The anti-china feeling was widespread in India, with hundreds of Chinese applications, including Tiktok, and Chinese companies have prevented investing in India.

The United States had seized tensions to cultivate its close ties more with India, considering the country as a critical counterweight on the rise in China.

However, the position of Trump's foreign policy has accelerated something of a geopolitical repositioning. The United States, formerly considered an unshakable ally for India, is now considered in New Delhi as a turbulent, even hostile opponent.

The double prices on India, which Trump announced without warning, seems to be a punishment after having fought with Modi, who refused to credit the American president for stopping a possible nuclear war between India and Pakistan in May. Particular shade was taken in New Delhi during Trumps' attempts to use prices to shape India policies.

Meanwhile, China observed the alienation of New Delhi and Washington with manifest joy and clearly indicated that its priority is now a complete normalization of Indochinese links. During the visit of Modis China, he and Xi accepted more friendly relationships, which include stabilization of their border and the reopening of their economies. Speaking on Sunday, XI said that it was essential to be friends, a good neighbor, and the dragon and the elephant to come together.

As analysts highlighted, the start of a rapprochement between India and China is animated the second mandate. Nevertheless, the prospect of an unpredictable term of Trump had been considered by many as an engine of the will of Sudden Chinas to discuss disengagement with India.

This meeting was a partial response to Trumps Tariff Tantrum, Clary said. The main reality of India is that it does not have enough military capacity to have confidence in how a fight in India-China would take place. In this Trumpian world, India may not be able to find an external ally on which it may depend and it must therefore ensure that the India China relationship is calm.

Before the 2020 clashes, Modi had been considered GUNG-HO to strengthen the India-China relationship, welcoming XI in India only a few months after being elected Prime Minister in 2014. Harsh V Pant, professor of international relations at Kings College Londons India Institute, it was likely that the two leaders try to give the relationship to the way it was five years ago, despite the border of conformity.

Even with the risk of exasperating its Western allies, analysts stressed that India has a lot to win by improving links with China. A large part of the manufacturing of India, which Moda tries to stimulate, depends on the rare materials and land of China. China, on the other hand, should win economically if it regains access to the India market.

However, Pant stressed that there were still significant limitations for the India China relationship beyond border tensions. China remains a large donor and supplier of weapons in Pakistan widely considered as a means of keeping the regional India power in failure and it is Chinese jets and weapons that were used against India during Indian-Pakistani hostilities in May.

It would be a mistake to consider this as a kind of great rapprochement between India and China, he said. In India, the defect in trust with China is always very, very high and there are enough pressure points that will keep the relationship a little tenuous.