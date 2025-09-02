Politics
Yvette Cooper said to “swallow his pride” and restore Rwanda's plan in Boris Johnson's stocky attack: “Exasperating!”
Boris Johnson asked Yvette Cooper to “swallow his pride” and to implement the Rwanda plan to combat the British migrant crisis.
Speaking exclusively to GB News, the former Prime Minister said he was “exasperating” to see a “brilliant British idea” by other countries.
Discussing the British migrant crisis with the political correspondent for GB News, Katherine Forster, Mr. Johnson said: “Speaking as a Prime Minister who caused the migration during the first year of my Prime Minister at his lowest level for 40 years, and what you then had of course after being cavide, you had many EU students.
“But what I also did was regain control of our borders, so I regained legal control of everyone who is legally happening.”
Boris Johnson demanded the secretary at Maison Yvette Cooper to “swallow his pride” and restore the plan of Rwanda
|
GB News
Citing the Rwanda plan as the “good plan” to tackle the small level passages, the former conservative chief said: “We recovered full legal control, and we had a plan, which I think I only announced a few months before, tragically, I had to leave his duties with the plan of Rwanda.
“And in fact, this is the right plan. And what is so exasperating is to look at a British British idea, what the plan of Rwanda was, which was now taken by other countries.”
Stressing that the plan meant that illegal migrants “are treated in Rwanda” rather than in Great Britain, he explained: “During the trip to Rwanda, we had all these journalists left of fairly difficult eggs, like the BBC, and we showed them the accommodation that people were going to have in Rwanda in the context of the plan, and they melted.
“They could see that it made sense. And what it would have meant is that you arrive in one of these Calais canoes, French beaches, and immediately, no lawyers, you are treated in Rwanda.”
Latest developments:
The former Prime Minister spoke with the political correspondent of GB News, Katherine Forster, for an exclusive interview
|
GB News
Calling the interior secretary, Yvette Cooper, “swallowing her pride” and restoring Rwanda's plan, Johnson smoked: “I think, seriously, what the government should do, what Yvette Cooper should do is swallowed a lot of pride and implement the plan of Rwanda.
“This is what they should do. They should go back to Kigali, they should say, look, we made stucks, we made a big mistake, and we have already spent a huge amount of money for the agreement.”
Hated by Katherine on the position of work in terms of Rwanda, saying that they bring the program “will not perform”, Mr. Johnson did not agree.
He said: “They made many other U rounds, they made many other turns. They made an up on the payment of winter fuel, why don't they turn around?”
Asked if it is necessary for the United Kingdom to withdraw from the ECHR in order to tackle the crisis of bankrupt migrants, Mr. Johnson admitted that not leaving the convention “does not solve” the problem.
Johnson told GB News that the Rwanda program was the “good plan” for the British migration crisis
|
GB News
The former primary minister told GB News: “Leaving the Echs alone does not solve this, I think that it helps in many cases, I have come, definitively. But it is the plan of Rwanda.
“You are sitting in Calais and you think:” What is going to happen to me when I arrived in Kent? Will I be immediately taken to the hotel? Will British lawyers immediately give me their cards by saying that you have a problem to make me ring, or will I find myself immediately stolen in a central African country? “”
“I think that is what we have to do. And in fact, Chris, Philp, the conservative secretary of the Shadow House has done a very good job by holding the government to report on this subject and reminding them of their failure on Rwanda.
“Keir Starmer was so pathetic, he actually went to Albania. He went to Albania to try to conclude a Rwanda style agreement with EDI Rama, and Edi Rama told him to straighten. This is what we have to do.”
