The main congress of the Turkey's opposition party has canceled while the repression continues





In the last decision intended to undermine the activities of the main party of the Republican peoples of the opposition, CHP, a court of Istanbul canceled on Tuesday the legality of the provincial Congress of Istanbul of the party in October 2023, claiming the irregularities during the election of the delegates. The court noted “intentional misconduct and criminal actions on the part of the delegates. The votes of the delegates who will vote in the congress have been influenced in exchange for money, gifts, such as phones and tablets, job promises and various other material advantages, he added. The court also put an end to the mandate of the provincial director of CHPS in Istanbul and rather appointed Gursel Tekin, a former main member of the party and close partner of the former party leader Kemal Kilicdarlu, rather than his current leader Ozgur Ozel. The judicial decisions on Tuesday was the last decision in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attempts to tighten his grip on the main opposition party and a worrying signal for the future of several judicial cases with which the CHP and the names of the senior parties are confronted. The CHP has sworn to resist. The Party of Republican Peoples … is the house of peoples. He will never be moderate, said president of Istanbul, Ozgur Celik, told a press conference in Istanbul in front of the party's headquarters. The CHP qualified an extraordinary meeting of the board of directors on Tuesday evening to assess the situation. With these tactics, they cannot stop our power in power. We will continue our struggle with the people, added Celik Tekin, however, said he would take the post ordered by the court. I will never leave the CHP unattended. I am ready to undertake any necessary duty to get my party out of the corridors of the courthouse and restore it to its former democratic functioning, he said in a press release. Since March, hundreds of CHP mayors, party administrators and municipal officials have been arrested for terrorism and corruption accusations, which the opposition rejects. The most important objective was Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and the CHPS presidential candidate for the next elections. The current party administration, led by Ozgur Ozel, won the party's elections in 2023 which took place following the defeat of Kilicdaroglus during the general and presidential elections the same year. The opposition of the Party at Kilicdaroglu was led by Imamoglu. The CHP under Ozel, which is supported by Imamoglu, won a landslide victory during the local elections of last year, winning almost all the important cities and cities across the country. Another important hearing of the court is imminent on September 15 concerning the irregularities of the alleged elections at the General Congress of the CHPS. A decision in this case could also lead to the rejection of the Ozels administration and to the reintegration of Kilicdagllu as the acting party leader.

