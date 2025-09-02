How Trump's health conspiracy theories were unleashed on social networks





President Donald prevails over political success has been in part by being omnipresent on each screen. Thus, his recent absence of the public's vision caused all kinds of speculation fueled by social media algorithms which favored conspiracy theories and completed nonsense to a large number of people.

Trump Dead has become a subject of trend during the long weekend of the Labor Day, perhaps fueled, perhaps, by wishes for liberal vows and the boredom of online influencer. By seeing a chance to take advantage of the trend, content creators without any real information on the health of Trumps began to display speculative elements on a possible surgery or surgery.

The viral storm was better summarized by the positions of a self -proclaimed psychic with more than 125,000 subscribers on Tiktok. Trump is going to die on August 28, she predicted in a video last week, before connecting a beauty product.

The photos showed that Trump leaving the White House to visit one of his golf courses on August 30, but that did not dissuade the psychic. Among other promotions of for -profit products, she insisted that she was right and questioned the validity of the photos.

She was far from the only one. The search for Trumps name on Tiktok has resulted in related research is dead trump or not and the symptoms of Trump's health. Some video manufacturers seemed to seriously question the well-being of the presidents, while others seemed to act mischievously, sowing confusion for political or financial reasons.

As with so many conspiracy theories, it has started with crumbs of truth, including bruises visible on Trumps Hand. More and more questions are raised on Donald Trumps Health, said Democrat Content Harry Sisson in a video last week, zomaining on Trumps Hands from different angles.

Then, as CNNS Betsy Klein reported, Trumps' public calendar became unusually dark on Wednesday, last Thursday and Friday.

Some Trump opponents have transformed into investigators, publishing unflattering photos of the president and highlighting his recent comments on the desire to go to paradise if possible while advancing a theory that he was secretly ill. What happened then was a snowball effect because small stray details were subsumed in a great imaginary concealment of the White House.

This fervor consumed X, Tiktok and other social media during the weekend. But online energy was particularly intense on Bluesky. Many anti-Trump users who have been pushed back by the buyout of Elon Musks from Twitter, now X, gravity in Bluesky as an alternative, and the site algorithm has surfaced user publications that fantasized on the death of Trump.

Friday evening, the chatter is at the forefront of the Trump on Friday evening, with people sharing jokes and memes of people dancing on a grave that did not really exist.

David Doyen, editor -in -chief of The American Prospect, referred to the Trumps plans for a ballroom to build in the White House and said that the ballroom was a mausoleum!

A popular liberal influencer known as Jojo de Jerz observed the torrent of messages and wrote, living your life in such a way that half of the Internet does not start to plan block holidays when they think you are dead.

The incentives were clear: the memes and jokes at Trumps fees were rewarded with clicks, sharing and responses, in the same way as Maga media figures are encouraged to celebrate each movement that Trump makes.

On Saturday, when Trump was seen by journalists and photographers, democratic politicians began to walk in health speculation, knowing that it would attract attention.

When Trump insulted the governor of Illinois JB Pritzker in a social article of truth, Pritzker retaliated on social networks, why don't you send everyone first?

X Conservatives criticized Pritzker for having done so, citing assassination attempts against Trump in 2024.

During the weekend, while online detectives have traveled photos of Trump for evidence of all fragility, political scientist Ian Bremmer stressed that an obsessive examination of the health of managers is a characteristic of authoritarian countries.

So many times, he wrote on X, the Internet has been unleashed with Putin is dead and Xi is dead rumors.

The fact that this is now happening with Trump says much more about the state of distrust in information and institutions in the United States than on the health of the president, Bremmer wrote.

Former President Joe Biden also faced a meticulous media exam about his health. But it was much less accessible to the media and made fewer public appearances than Trump.

This may have fueled stories of many media recognizing the online hubbub and offering facts of Trumps' weekends.

But perhaps these stories were much less interesting and for the antagonists prevail, less satisfactory than the creeping disinformation on platforms like X.

Users hoping to prevail over death, and others denouncing these users like ghouls, filled pages with XS tendency, creating a huge amount of monetizable content for social media platforms, but very few tangible advantages for the public.

