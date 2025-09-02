What the Chinese and American media said at the meeting of the Modi-Xinping PM at SCO Summit in the midst of Trump's pricing tensions | World News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a reconciliation note, calling partners in India and China, and not rivals at the top of the Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) in Tianjin, their first bilateral meeting since the clashes of the Galwan Valley in 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping serve his hand during the reception ceremony for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin. (AFP)

The meeting between the leaders of two Asian economic giants, held in the context of the American tariff struggle, which has had an impact on almost all the main economies around the world, including India, has been evident by the main media organizations in China and the United States.

While Chinese State Media Carried the New Delhi-Beijing Thaw On Front Pages, Hailing It As Fruitful and A Sign of Ties Being Back on the right track, Us Media Outlets, However, Focussed on Xi Jinping's Push for A New Global Order, the Symbolism of Modify Alongside XI and Vladimir Putin, and the Broade Message of Strategic Unity Direct at Washington Amid Trade Frictions with Us President Donald Trump.

What Chinese media

State Daily China wore a first -page title, Partnership considered as the key to Sino-Indian relations. He played the two leaders to treat himself as partners, not rivals “.

Another leading title from China Daily has borne XIS wider SCO message: staying faithful to the SCO Foundation Mission and inaugurate a better future, highlighting multilateral cooperation and opposition to the mentality of the Cold War.

THE Global times spoke with Qian Feng, director of the National Strategy Institute's Research Department of Tsinghua University. For the long-term development of the China-Indre relations, three key challenges, in particular the reconstruction of strategic mutual trust, the correct management of the border issue and the restoration of cooperation must be addressed, Qian Feng said Feng Global times Monday.

“On the question of borders, although the situation has generally been stable, it is necessary to put pressure for substantial progress to reduce opportunities for external forces to sow discord,” he added.

The meeting between Modi and XI was fruitful, which has reached a major new consensus on the development of bilateral relations, CAI Qi, member of the permanent committee of the political office of the CPC central committee and member of the CPC Central Committee secretariat. Xinhua reported.

What the American media said

Some American media also closely followed Reunion Xi-Modi, although the tone is less festive. CnnWith the title – XI and Modi talk about friendship in a chaotic world while the prices prevail over the bite, reported The fact that the positive signals are certainly monitored in Washington, where tensions with New Delhi threaten to derail what had been years of efforts from American diplomats to deepen links with the country as a key counterweight to an increasingly assertive and more and more assertive China – a set of circumstances that makes the last meeting all the more important and time.

Cnn Also underlined the representation of Xis of China as a stabilizer of world policy, contrasting with what he described as an approach to the intimidation of the Americas.

Time also carried a report The headliner of Chinas Xi hosts Modi and Putin for the top in the middle of anger against the prices prevail. He said Moda's evolution to China could be considered a strategic blow to the United States, but the summit is likely to stimulate China's position as a world leader and to counter Western influence in world affairs.

The Washington Post Focus on American national turbulence, the title of China is trying to use Trump Turmolog to unite leaders against the order led by the United States. THE report stressed that Xi capitalized on the unpredictability of the Washingtons, positioning the SCO as a stabilizing block and inviting India to line up more closely with Beijing and Moscow.

The Wall Street Journal was more direct, Call trilateral optics A signal in Washington: Chinese, Russian and Indian leaders engage in cooperation, in a message to Trump.

Press agency Associated Press Tized Sco Summit could challenge American domination and gain weight in the vision of China of a multipolar world. He said that since the Russian-Ukraine war, India has become a major Russian oil buyer, increasing tensions with Washington. Modi also pointed out regular progress in improving relations with China after meeting his first diplomat in August and noted respect for the interests and sensitivity of others. “

The SCO entry of India potentially questions Russian and Chinese domination over the association. Despite their commercial links, India is unlikely to provide significant support for the Russian War in Ukraine or to China's claims in Taiwan and in the South China Sea, according to the AP report.

Other American outlets have linked the Modi-Xi engagement to President Trumps Tarifft War. The New York Times Visit word of Modis Rare China as proof of effilossed patience with Washington, while the economist labeled Trumps Trade Stance an unnecessary rupture that will change India and the world.

PM Modi, Xi Jinping meeting at SCO Summit

XI met on Sunday, XI met Modi and the two leaders promised to resolve the differences surrounding a border dispute, which led to a freeze freeze in 2020.

On Monday, XI announced that China planned to accelerate the creation of a development bank and created an international platform for energy cooperation. The Chinese president announced this at a summit which represents an emerging challenge for US world leaders, Russia and participating India.

The security forum was originally considered a sheet to influence us in Central Asia and has increased in size and influence over the years.