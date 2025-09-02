Chicago accumulates for a potential deployment of the National Guard while President Donald Trump indicates a violent weekend





Chicago (WLS) – President Donald Trump stressed more than the 50 people slaughtered in Chicago during the Labor Day weekend as a reason to deploy the National Guard in the city.

Democratic leaders were doubled, Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson had to speak on a potential federal deployment on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, veterans and military lawyers joined Federal Plaza. They call on Governor Pritzker to protect the national guard troops and support the military because there are repeated threats from President Trump that they could be deployed in Chicago to spread the crime.

“Guard and soldiers, you are not alone,” said the veteran of the American navy Daniel Lakemacher. “You are not alone in thinking that this is not what you registered. You are not alone in wondering if it's moral, just, just or in this case, even legal.”

According to the Chicago Police Service, 58 people were killed, eight fatally, during the weekend.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday morning: “Chicago is the worst most dangerous city in the world, far away. Pritzker needs help, he doesn't know it yet. I will quickly solve the crime problem, just as I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again.”

Pritzker posted on Tuesday on the social networks of the southwest team of the city to say that there is “no emergency in the city of Chicago to send troops”.

“I know that people are very afraid because ice officials, ice officers plan to come here in Little Village. And I just want people to know that we can do everything we can in the state and in the city to protect you. We are sure to protect your rights – but you have to know your rights,” said Pritzker.

The members of the Illinois Caucus Freedom urge Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson to host federal aid to fight crime.

“Everyone in the state of Illinois, including residents of Chicago, deserves to be safe,” said senator Andrew Chesney (R, 45th district). “And we are of the opinion that Governor Pritzker has politics to try to enhance his profile for a presidential offer, rather than keep residents of the city of Chicago.”

In a letter to the president, the leaders of the Illinois congress reiterated that there is no emergency that justifies military officials in Chicago.

The letter stipulates in part: “The deployment of the American army in American cities does not concern security or security. It is a question of control … We ask you to suspend any plan for the deployment of military personnel in Chicago and stop your captures of illegal power and the executive branch.”

During the weekend, the mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive decree which reaffirms the status of the chicago sanctuary and urges federal agents not to wear masks.

Later Tuesday afternoon, the Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Governor JB Pritzker will have a press conference on federal deployments.

Chicago has also prepared for an ice overvoltage. Naval station Great Lakes in northern Chicago is preparing to be the basis of operations for more glacial agents.

Internal security secretary Kristi Noem confirmed his application of immigration to Illinois, but has not shared specific details.

