At the time of Prabowo, the student's chancellor demonstrated. How is it?

The people of West Sumatra – The manifestation exercised by the Student Alliance in the DPRD Padang is very interesting to look at.

In the parking lot of the auditorium of the State University of Padang (UNP) rector of UNP IR. Krismadinata, ST, MT, PH.D has published the demonstration directly which will be made by UNP students at the DPRD West Sumatra.

The same applies to the University of Andalas (Unand). Unand rector Dr. Efa Yonnedi, se. MPPM, AKT, CA, CRGP. Also released directly from UNAND students who will demonstrate in the DPRD West Sumatra building.

In the press release, the two chancellors of state universities (PTN), both gave a message, to maintain order, and non -anarchist, not caused by unscrupulous persons who deliberately strengthen the demonstrations made by the students.

This is very interesting to look in the management of President Prabowo. Ten years in the era of leadership of President Joko Widodo, the academic community seemed to be reduced to the silence to express aspirations, which is a form of community service for people who manifest themselves in the sorting of higher education.

In the era of President Joko Widodo, Kemenristek Dikti called 130 chancellors and university representatives. During the meeting, the higher education of Kemenristek at the time, threatened to impose strict sanctions on the Chancellor and the teachers who joined the students to descend. Especially at that time, the wave of students from all over the country went down to the street to protest against the revision of the penal code (KUHP) and other controversial bills.

Interestingly, the Indonesian Chancellor Forum (VE) agreed to ask students not to make demonstrations to respond to a certain number of bills (bill) considered as issues by the community.

The author himself could not imagine how the pressure suffered by the chancellor during the meeting.

Obviously, in the era of President Joko Widodo, academics were considered to have failed to maintain the rights of people to express opinions, especially within the framework of academic freedom. In addition, with the pressure of the Head of State, campus must remove the freedom to bring together and express opinions from students.

Consequently, freedom of opinion which is a special gift of reform position is at the end of the horn. The chancellor and the speaker were forced to silence without having power by criticizing the government policy of Joko Widodo. Obviously, the Silence of the campus in the Joko Widodo era became a bad campus record after the reform.

But why in the era of President Prabowo who said that academic freedom was confined, the chancellor strongly supported and directly published the demonstration made by the students? What's wrong?

With the release of students' demonstrators by two PTN chancellors in West Sumatra, indirectly broke the stigma of academic freedom in the Prabowo Kian Kian era.

In addition, Prabowo stressed once he was not anti-criticism. This was revealed by Prabowo by inviting hundreds of chancers of state and private universities to the Jakarta presidential palace, Thursday 3/13/2025).

With the release of students demonstrating by each PTN Chancellor, indicating that Prabowo accepts all criticisms and gives the freedom of the campus to express the freedom of opinion which is carried out since the era of the reform.

We hope that in the future, the university community will be more open to express the voice of the people. Hopefully.

Endang Pribadi writer, popular journalist of West Sumatra