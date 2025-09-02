President Trump could end the Ukraine war by the end of the year if he imposes more severe sanctions on Russia, said Boris Johnson.

In an exclusive interview with GB News, the former Prime Minister said that Mr. Putin was in a “much lower position” than what is achieved and that a “economic punishment” would lead to the end of the conflict.

Discussing the current conflict with GB News political correspondent, Katherine Forster, Johnson said he would support the deployment of British troops in Ukraine and congratulated the United States to be willing to support a peacekeeping force. The former conservative chief said: “The first thing to say about the Ukrainians is that they remain absolutely heroic. After more than three years of war, they are still undefeated.

"Putin still has less than 20% of their country. He still cannot capture these pieces in the East, Pokrovsk, everything that is where everyone said he was going to get about a year ago. He made glacial progress. In fact, he is reversed." Presence of the work of the American president Donald Trump in his efforts to defuse war, Mr. Johnson told GB News: "Everything people say about Trump, I understand the frustration of people about the kind of moral equivalence that is trained between Russia and Ukraine by the White House, he is hearing this kind of thing. "Ukraine is a completely innocent lesion party. We all know that it was sick to watch Putin be welcomed in America like that. "But Trump, to be fair to him, actually continued to let the arms go to Ukraine, which is the most important thing." Undering Mr. Trump to go further in his sanctions against Russia, the former Prime Minister explained: "He actually hardened sanctions against those who use Russian hydrocarbons and putting major prices on the Indians, who are large buyers of oil and Putin gas. "It is something very, very serious. It is something that prompted the Indians to try to stock up in oil and gas elsewhere.

“It is something that we, in the United Kingdom, that we are in posture, we have not yet done ourselves. And so what I think you need now is punishment, I think it's true. “I think what is necessary now is that Donald Trump was following his instinct, really hardened economic sanctions.” Stressing the “weakened position” of Mr. Putin in the conflict compared to Ukraine, Mr. Johnson said: “I think Putin is in a much lower position than people say. “Russia is really mutilated on its production of hydrocarbons by Ukraine. I think the problems they have in refineries are very serious. “You see a 10% reduction in petrol production by Russia, you see fuel shortages, inflation increases, as I say. “Connecting this with failure on the battlefield, Putin's position, and what I would say to President Trump, and sometimes I communicate this is that Putin's position is much, much weaker than people think, I probably think weaker than Putin advisers say.” He added: “And I think that if Donald Trump applies the pressure he can and he is then supported by Great Britain and Europe, I think there can be a real change here, and I think this war could be finished by the end of the year.”

