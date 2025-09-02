



Cnn

–



Here is an overview of the life of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Date of birth: September 17, 1950

Place of birth: Vadnagar, Gujarat, India

Birth name: Narendra Damodardas Modi

Father: Damodardas Modi

Mother: Hiraba Heeraben Modi

Marriage: Jashodabean (Chimanal) Modi (1968-presidential, separate)

Education: University of Delhi, BA, 1978; University of Gujarat, MA, 1983

Religion: Hindu

I left the house at the end of his adolescence to travel to India, stay in ashrams and wander in the Himalayas.

First Prime Minister born in independent India.

October 3, 1972 – Joins the Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

June 1975 – Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposes an emergency period as it faces a political crisis. Civil freedoms are limited, the media are censored and the demonstrators are arrested. Modi is involved in the movement to restore these rights.

1987 – Between the general public policy and joined the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party as a secretary of organization of the Gujarat unit in the west of India.

October 3, 1995 – Becomes the national secretary of the BJP.

January 5, 1998 – Is promoted to become the national secretary general of the BJP.

October 2001 – Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee appoints Chief Minister Modi of Gujarat.

February 2002 – At least 58 people die in a fire aboard a train carrying Hindu pilgrims. The train had briefly stopped in a Gujarat station where the local population was mainly Muslim. The Government of Gujarat would later note that the fire was intentionally put in place, part of a pre-plane attack and that the officials were Muslims. Riots broke out in the days following the fire and Modi is accused of tolerating violent protests which kill around 1,000 people, mainly Muslims.

2005 – The United States refuses to deliver a diplomatic visa to Modi for its suspected role in the 2002 riots.

June 2013 – Modi is chosen as the leader of the BJP and campaigns for the 2014 general elections.

May 20, 2014 – The BJP wins the general elections and Modi is appointed Prime Minister.

May 26, 2014 – Take the oath as a Prime Minister.

September 27-30, 2014 – Modi makes his First visit to the United States as Prime Minister And meet President Barack Obama.

December 8, 2014 – Modi wins a survey on the readers of Time magazine person of the year.

January 25-27, 2015 – Obama becomes the first American president in place to visit India twice. During the three -day visit, Obama and Modi negotiate a civil nuclear agreement, a 10 -year defense cooperation agreement between the two countries.

December 25, 2015 – Modi visits Pakistan and meets Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. This is the first time that an Indian Prime Minister has been visiting Pakistan for almost 12 years.

June 8, 2016 – Addressing a joint session of the American Congress, Modi talks about the continuous growth of American-Indian relations.

June 26, 2017 – Meeting American President Donald Trump for the first time at the White House.

July 4, 2017 – Becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, arriving in Tel Aviv as part of a three -day visit to Mark 25 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

August 15, 2018 – During his speech of independence day in the country, Modi announces that India will launch his first mission inhabited in space by 2022.

May 23, 2019 – In a landslide victory, the BJP wins 303 seats in the general elections.

May 30, 2019 – Sworn for a second term As Prime Minister India.

August 5, 2019 – Tensions between India and Pakistan have increased after Modi announces that India will revoke a constitutional provision giving the state of autonomy of Jammu-et-Cachemire to establish its own laws. In the wake of the announcement, generalized communication failures are reported in the region of the Muslim majority.

August 8, 2019 – Modi delivers a television address in which he claims that the revocation of the autonomous status of cashmeses will promote stability, reduce corruption and stimulate the economy. The Pakistan Foreign Minister said the country will remain vigilant, but no military option is envisaged. The United Nations issues a declaration calling on both countries to solve the problem peacefully while respecting human rights in the region.

December 11, 2019 – Parliament adopts a controversial bill that will accelerate citizenship for religious minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. The opposition parties say that the bill is unconstitutional because it bases citizenship on a religion of people and would more marginalize the India Muslim community. Modi expresses its support for measurement via Twitter, By saying that this bill will reduce the suffering of many people to face years.

December 19, 2019 – Deadly demonstrations broke out in at least 15 cities against the citizenship law, despite the prohibitions of public gatherings in several areas. At least three people died in the midst of violence, as thousands of people participated in demonstrations.

December 22, 2019 – Modi delivers a balustrade of speeches against manifestations. You have seen how these people push their own interests, he said. The declarations given, the false videos, encouraging, the people sitting at a high level committed the crime of propagation of confusion and fire by putting it on social networks.

September 3, 2020 – The Modis Twitter account seems to have been hacked, which aroused a investigation by the social media society. The account, which has 2.5 million followers, is part of the handful of accounts verified linked to the Prime Minister. The apparent hack occurs more than a month after a massive hack which led to some of the most important accounts of the platform, in particular those linked to Obama, Joe Biden and Elon Musk Compromis.

July 7, 2021 – Modi draws 12 members of his cabinet, including federal health ministers and law, while he faces ferocious criticism concerning the poorly managed governments of the coronavirus pandemic.

November 19, 2021 – Modi says that it would repeal three controversial agricultural laws which have sparked more than a year of manifestations, in a rare apparent rise before the pivot elections.

December 12, 2021 – The handle of Modis Twitter was very briefly compromised, said his office, when a tweet was sent from the Indian account of the Prime Ministers saying that his country had adopted Bitcoin and would distribute the cryptocurrency.

June 4, 2024 – Modi declares the victory in the national elections, but Hisgoal to win an unassailable majority was left in tatters after the voters gave a impact result which reduced the extent of the grip of its parts on power.