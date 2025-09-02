



San Francisco – The administration of President Donald Trump violated the federal law in the use of the national guard troops during the implementation of immigration in southern California and the demonstrations which accompanied him, judged a federal judge on Tuesday.

Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco did not demand that the remaining troops be withdrawn. He put his order to come into force on Friday.

The order comes after California continued, claiming that the troops sent to Los Angeles during the summer violated a law which prohibited the military application of internal laws. Trump republican administration lawyers argued that the Comitatus Posse law does not apply because the troops protected federal officers, not the laws. They say that the troops were mobilized under an authority which allows the president to deploy them.

The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, rejected on Saturday against the Trump administration plan to raise federal officers in the city, which could take place in a few days.

The judge’s decision comes as Trump discussed the deployments of the National Guard in cities led by Democrats like Chicago, Baltimore and New York. He has already deployed the goalkeeper as part of his unprecedented takeover of the law in Washington, where he has direct legal control.

Trump federally members of the California National Guard and sent them to the second largest American city for the objections of Governor Gavin Newsom and city leaders. Trump did so under a law that allows the president to call custody in federal service when the country “is invaded” “when” there is a rebellion or a danger of rebellion against the authority of the government “, or when the president is otherwise unable” to execute the laws of the United States “.

Trump has pushed the limits of typical military activity on domestic soil, including the creation of militarized areas along the American-Mexican border.

Newsom published on X, in an All -Caps reflection of the president's social media style, “Donald Trump is losing again. The courts agree – his militarization of our streets and the use of soldiers against American citizens is illegal.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a message asking for comments.

Breyer's scathing decision accused the Trump administration of violating “voluntarily” the law, claiming that it was using troops for functions that have been prohibited by their own training equipment, refused to “significantly coordinate with state and local officials” and “coached” of “federal agencies of the application of the laws on the language to be used.

“These actions show that the defendants knew that they ordered the troops to execute domestic law beyond their usual authority,” he wrote. “The evidence at the trial established that the defendants systematically used armed soldiers (whose identity was often obscured by protective armor) and military vehicles to set up protective perimeters and blocks of traffic, engage the control of crowds and otherwise demonstrate a military presence in Los Angeles and around.

Breyer also noted the possible plans of the Trump administration to call the troops of the National Guard in other American cities.

In Los Angeles, the members of the National Guard joined an operation in MacArthur Park in downtown Los Angeles intended for a demonstration of force against people in the United States illegally and those who protest against the repression of immigration from the Trump administration. They also accompanied federal immigration agents during the raids in two nurseries of marijuana linked to the State in the county of Ventura, said the major-general of the Army Scott Sherman.

Sherman, who initially ordered the troops deployed in Los Angeles, testified during the second day of the trial he raised the concerns that the deployment could violate the COMITatus law.

He said soldiers had been trained on the law and received documents that included a list of activities prohibited by law, in particular by making security patrols and driving traffic control, crowd control and riot control.

Sherman said that if the Posse Comitatus Act prohibits troops from carrying out these actions, his superiors told him that there was a “constitutional exception” which allowed such activities when the troops protected federal goods or staff.

Copyright 2025 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/post/president-donald-trumps-use-national-guard-during-los-angeles-immigration-protests-is-illegal-judge-rules/17720562/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos