Politics
Not Sri Mlyani, it is the longest Minister of Finance in the History of the Republic of Indonesia
Kompas.com – The question of the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati resigned from the Red and White cabinet was recently discussed. The news has spread in the middle of the rise in demonstrations which occurred in a number of regions of Indonesia.
Speculation was strengthened after information on the meeting of Sri Mulyani with President Prabowo suffered at his residence in Hambalang, Bogor. The meeting was then associated with the presumed resignation plan.
On the other hand, the question of Sri Mulyani's resignation has also been strengthened with the circulation of the narrative that stuck it. One of them is the accusation he calls the teacher a burden in the country.
Later, the declaration was proven by Hoaks and came from the Deepfake content. Not stopping there, the personal residence of Sri Mulyani in the Bintaro region was also the target of the masses.
The looting incident would have taken place in two waves, about 01:00 WIB and repeatedly around 3:00 am. A number of his personal articles have also disappeared.
Read also: his house was pillaged, Sri Mulyani: we apologize …
Is the Minister of Finance of Sri Mulyani the longest?
For more information, Sri Mlyani has been Minister of Finance for a long time. He was once the treasurer of the state in the era of Soesilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) in 2005-2010.
In the era of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Sri Mlyani returned to the post of Minister of Finance from 2016 until the end of the reign of Jokowi in 2024.
Although the government has changed, Sri Mulyani's position was irreplaceable. He returned to serve as a number one of the Ministry of Finance in the era of the Administration of President Prabowo Sui -Bianto.
In total, calculated, Sri Mlyani was Minister of Finance for 13 years. He became a financial assistant for 3 presidents of the Republic of Indonesia at the same time.
But with the post of Minister of Finance who reached 13 years old, Sri Mulyani was not the longest Minister of Finance. The longest position of the Minister of Finance of Indonesia is Ali Wardhana.
Read also: Sri Mlyani has experienced problems with resignation, the economist extends the risk of market shock
Ali Wardhana profile
Recover the site Coordination of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ali Wardhana was born in Solo, in central Java on May 6, 1928. He died in Jakarta, on September 14, 2015 at the age of 87.
Ali Wardhana is a member of the New Order Economic Advisor and was the main Minister of Economy, Finance, Industry and Development, for 5 years, between 1983 and 1988.
He has been Minister of Finance since 1968 or the initial period of the administration of President Soeharto, until 1983. In other words, the post of Minister of Finance was led by Ali Wardhana for a period of 15 years.
After the Minister of Finance, he was still faithful to Suharto as a member of the cabinet. In 1983 to 1988, he was affected by Suharto as the Minister for the Coordination of Economic, Financial, Industry and Development Supervision.
Read also: Sri Mulyani's office is kept by the Air Force
Ali Wardhana graduated from the Faculty of Economy of the University of Indonesia (FE UI) in 1958. His trip continued in the United States, precisely at the University of California in Berkeley, where he won a doctorate (PH.D) in 1962.
As Minister of Finance with the longest mandate, Ali has left an important path in the history of the Indonesian economy. One of the most monumental achievements is to reduce the inflation rate which had reached 650%, to only around 20% thanks to the implementation of balanced budgetary policies.
Not only was Ali, Ali was also registered to carry out the Roupie devaluation policy in 1977 and 1978, reorganizing the import duties system and has taken firm measures to combat smuggling.
His work made it known within the framework of the technocratic group nicknamed “Mafia Berkeley”, which has a big role in stabilization and economic growth of the era of the new order.
Read also: a series of facts on the question of the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani withdraws: the silence of the Vice-Minister
|
