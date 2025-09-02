



The president of San Francisco (AP), Donald Trumps, the administration voluntarily violated the federal law by sending troops of the National Guard to the Los Angeles region in early June after the immigration raids triggered days of demonstrations, judged a federal judge on Tuesday.

In a scathing decision, US district judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco noted that Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said their intention to deploy national guard troops in other cities across the country, notably Oakland and San Francisco, and which raises concerns that they create a national police with the president as a leader.

Breyer did not demand that the remaining 300 troops be withdrawn, but stressed that they had received inappropriate training and ordered Trumps' republican administration to stop using them to execute the laws. He gave the order to enter into force on September 12.

The White House said the government was planning to appeal.

Again, a rogue judge tries to usurp the authority of the commander-in-chief to protect American cities against violence and destruction, said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly, in a statement.

It was not clear if the order, which only applies to California, could create a precedent which could have an impact on the plans of Trump, which discussed the deployments of the National Guard in other cities led by Democrats like Chicago, Baltimore and New York. Trump has already deployed custody in the context of his takeover of the unprecedented security forces targeting crime, immigration and homelessness in Washington, where he has direct legal control on the National Guard of the Columbia District.

The judge says that the administration deliberately violates the law

Breyers in power accused the Trump administration of voluntarily violating the law, claiming that it used troops for functions that have been prohibited by their own training equipment, refused to significantly coordinate with state and local officials and led to federal agencies for applying the language to use when requesting aid.

These actions show that the defendants knew that they ordered the troops to execute domestic law beyond their usual authority, he wrote. The evidence at the trial established that the defendants systematically used armed soldiers (whose identity was often masked by protective armor) and military vehicles to set up protective perimeters and traffic blocks, engage the control of crowds and otherwise demonstrate a military presence in Los Angeles and the surrounding area.

He ordered the federal government to stop using the troops to execute the laws, including, but without limiting itself, arrests, apprehensions, research, convulsions, security patrols, traffic control, crowd control, switchboard control, collection of evidence, interrogation or action as informators.

The decision follows the trial in California

The order comes after California continued, claiming that the troops sent to Los Angeles during the summer violated a law which prohibited the military application of internal laws. Lawyers of the Trump administration argued that the Comitatus Posse law does not apply because the troops protected federal officers, not the laws. They say that the troops were mobilized under an authority which allows the president to deploy them.

The troops arrived in the Los Angeles region after thousands of demonstrators went down to the street in response to the deployment of the National Guard, preventing a major highway and set fire to autonomous cars while the police used tear gas, rubber balls and flash fringes to control the crowd.

The deployment seemed to be the first time in decades that the National Guard of States was activated without request from its governor, a significant escalation against those who sought to hinder the mass deportation efforts of administrations.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement that the court was attached with democracy. No president is a king, not even Trump and no president can trample a power from the states to protect his people, he said.

Trump federally federally members of the California National Guard under a law which allows the president to call custody in federal service when the country is invaded, when there is a rebellion or a danger of rebellion against government authority, or when the president is otherwise unable to execute the laws of the United States.

The Trump administration has spoken of more deployments

Trump has pushed the limits of typical military activity on domestic soil, including the creation of militarized areas along the American-Mexican border.

The secretary of the Ministry of Internal Security, Kristi Noem, said on Sunday that the Trump administration would soon extend immigration operations to Chicago, where Trump had declared that the troops could be necessary to combat crime, and that it was a prerogative of Trumps if it was necessary to deploy troops of the national guard as he did in Los Angeles.

I know that it would not stabilize today if President Trump had not taken any measures, said Noem. This city would have burned if it was left to the devices of the mayor and the governor of this state.

Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker and the mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson rejected the expected federal mobilization, saying that crime had fallen in Chicago. They plan to continue if Trump advances with the plan.

The troops joined the federal police in southern California

About 4,000 soldiers from the National Guard and 700 Navies were deployed in Los Angeles in early June to cope with demonstrations and joined dozens of federal laws for the law. All were withdrawn by the end of July, except about 300 troops from the National Guard.

In Los Angeles, the members of the National Guard joined an operation in MacArthur Park in downtown Los Angeles conceived as a demonstration of force against. They also accompanied federal immigration agents during the raids in two nurseries of marijuana linked to the State in the county of Ventura, said the major-general of the Army Scott Sherman.

Sherman, who initially ordered the troops deployed in Los Angeles, testified during the second day of the trial he raised the concerns that the deployment could violate the COMITatus law.

He said the soldiers had received documents which included a list of activities prohibited by law, in particular by making security patrols and by conducting traffic control, crowd control and the control of riots.

Sherman said that if the law prohibits troops from carrying out these actions, his superiors told him that there was a constitutional exception which allowed such activities when troops protect property or federal staff.

This story was corrected to show that the order of judges comes into force on September 12 and that it is in San Francisco, not in Washington.

The writers of the Associated Press Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington, Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta and Mike Catalini in Trenton, NJ, contributed to this story.

