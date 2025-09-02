Politics
My mother insulted on the Congress-RJD stadium: PM Modi becomes emotional after slogans abusive to Bihar | India News
Last update:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck Congress and RJD on Tuesday for abusive remarks addressed to his mother
Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional on Tuesday when he condemned the remarks made against his late mother from the scene of the RJD-Congress event in Bihar.
The row broke out during Rahul Gandhis voting Adhikar Yatra in Bihars Darbhanga, where abusive slogans targeting Prime Minister Modis Mother were shouted from a scene from Congress-RJD.
Mother is our world. The mother is our self -respect. I hadn't even imagined what had happened a few days ago in this bihar rich in tradition. My mother was mistreated from the RJD-Congress scene in the Bihar, “said Prime Minister Modi, seemingly emotional.
The Prime Minister made these remarks while launching a new cooperative initiative at the Bihar focused on stimulating women's entrepreneurship and autonomy. The program, he said, is designed to improve entrepreneurial skills in rural women linked to self-assistance groups (SHG).
Addressing more than 20 lakh of women through videoconference, he added, these abuses are not only an insult to my mother. They are insults to the mothers, sisters and girls of the country. I know how all of you, every mother of the Bihar, you felt after seeing and heard that! I know, as much pain as in my heart, the inhabitants of Bihar are also in the same pain. “”
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the mother is our world. The mother is our self -respect. I hadn't even imagined what had happened a few days ago in this bihar rich in tradition. My mother was mistreated from the RJD-Congress scene in Bihar, these abuses are not only an insult to pic.twitter.com/popjbgfgqt Years (@ani) September 2, 2025
The incident occurred on August 28 after a viral video surfaced showing a man launching Hindi abuse at PM Modis Mother from a scene installed during the Adhikar Yatra vote in Darbhanga.
The Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the chief of the RJD Tejashwi Yadav, had headed Wednesday to Muzaffarpur in motorcycles.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20 years old), was then arrested in the Singhwara region of the city of Darbhanga.
Invoking the difficulties and dignity of mothers, said Prime Minister Modi, a poor mother, through her difficulties, provides education and values to her children, instilling noble virtues. This is why a place of mothers is considered to be even higher than that of the gods and goddesses. “”
Targeting the Congress and the RJD, the Prime Minister noted that the sacrifices of an ordinary mother and the tests of her son cannot be understood by these young princes born in royal families. “”
He added that these honorable people were born with a silver spoon in the mouth. The power of the country and the Bihar seems to be a legacy of their family. “”
Deeply hurtful
Calling the deeply hurtful attack, Prime Minister Modi asked why his mother, who had nothing to do with politics, was targeted in political attacks.
This mother, who has nothing to do with politics, which is no longer, has been mistreated from the RJD scene, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in some mothers. “”
My mother separated me from her so that I can serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after finishing 100 years, she left us all, “said the Prime Minister.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, my mother separated me from her so that I can serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after finishing 100 years, she left us all. This mother, who has nothing pic.twitter.com/xqk5yp8ujf Years (@ani) September 2, 2025
Earlier, Interior Minister, Amit Shah, condemned the use of abusive slogans against the mother of the Modeis Prime Minister, saying that Rahul Gandhi should apologize if he has a shame. The nation looks at him and his party in disgust. “”
The Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra must protect the voting bank of the congresses, but in all democracy, the election is his soul. How can a nation be sure if infiltrates are allowed to pollute the system? “Asked Shah.
- Location :
Bihar, India, India
Learn more
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/india/my-mother-was-abused-pm-modi-blasts-congress-rjd-amid-abusive-remarks-row-9543441.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan's nephew obtains a deposit in the case of attack on Jinnah's house
- Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings 2025 Week 1 Monday evening football
- People put money at the end of Trump 2025 in the White House
- Mitsotakis and Erdogan likely to meet this month
- Solar panels Imports Spike through Africa BBC News
- Pictures: A fatal earthquake hit Afghanistan – the Atlantic Ocean
- North Wales Base for Cricket Wales Team News
- The ATC gives a deposit to the nephew of Imran Khan in the case of the May 9 riots
- The hot micro grabs Putin and XI discussing organ transplants and immortality | China
- Watch: Trump meets Nawrocki in Poland to discuss the American military presence to dissuade Russia
- Trinidad and Tobago PM celebrates the Caribbean strike and tells us that we should kill all drug traffickers “violently”
- How did we hit the Venezuelan boat? What that means | Conflict news