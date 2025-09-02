My mother insulted on the Congress-RJD stadium: PM Modi becomes emotional after slogans abusive to Bihar | India News

Last update: September 02, 2025, 13:54

Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck Congress and RJD on Tuesday for abusive remarks addressed to his mother

PM Modi with his late mother Hiraben | File image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional on Tuesday when he condemned the remarks made against his late mother from the scene of the RJD-Congress event in Bihar.

The row broke out during Rahul Gandhis voting Adhikar Yatra in Bihars Darbhanga, where abusive slogans targeting Prime Minister Modis Mother were shouted from a scene from Congress-RJD.

Mother is our world. The mother is our self -respect. I hadn't even imagined what had happened a few days ago in this bihar rich in tradition. My mother was mistreated from the RJD-Congress scene in the Bihar, “said Prime Minister Modi, seemingly emotional.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while launching a new cooperative initiative at the Bihar focused on stimulating women's entrepreneurship and autonomy. The program, he said, is designed to improve entrepreneurial skills in rural women linked to self-assistance groups (SHG).

Addressing more than 20 lakh of women through videoconference, he added, these abuses are not only an insult to my mother. They are insults to the mothers, sisters and girls of the country. I know how all of you, every mother of the Bihar, you felt after seeing and heard that! I know, as much pain as in my heart, the inhabitants of Bihar are also in the same pain. “”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the mother is our world. The mother is our self -respect. I hadn't even imagined what had happened a few days ago in this bihar rich in tradition. My mother was mistreated from the RJD-Congress scene in Bihar, these abuses are not only an insult to

The incident occurred on August 28 after a viral video surfaced showing a man launching Hindi abuse at PM Modis Mother from a scene installed during the Adhikar Yatra vote in Darbhanga.

The Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the chief of the RJD Tejashwi Yadav, had headed Wednesday to Muzaffarpur in motorcycles.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20 years old), was then arrested in the Singhwara region of the city of Darbhanga.

Invoking the difficulties and dignity of mothers, said Prime Minister Modi, a poor mother, through her difficulties, provides education and values ​​to her children, instilling noble virtues. This is why a place of mothers is considered to be even higher than that of the gods and goddesses. “”

Targeting the Congress and the RJD, the Prime Minister noted that the sacrifices of an ordinary mother and the tests of her son cannot be understood by these young princes born in royal families. “”

He added that these honorable people were born with a silver spoon in the mouth. The power of the country and the Bihar seems to be a legacy of their family. “”

Deeply hurtful

Calling the deeply hurtful attack, Prime Minister Modi asked why his mother, who had nothing to do with politics, was targeted in political attacks.

This mother, who has nothing to do with politics, which is no longer, has been mistreated from the RJD scene, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in some mothers. “”

My mother separated me from her so that I can serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after finishing 100 years, she left us all, “said the Prime Minister.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, my mother separated me from her so that I can serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after finishing 100 years, she left us all. This mother, who has nothing

Earlier, Interior Minister, Amit Shah, condemned the use of abusive slogans against the mother of the Modeis Prime Minister, saying that Rahul Gandhi should apologize if he has a shame. The nation looks at him and his party in disgust. “”

The Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra must protect the voting bank of the congresses, but in all democracy, the election is his soul. How can a nation be sure if infiltrates are allowed to pollute the system? “Asked Shah.

