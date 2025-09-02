Vladimir Putin praised unprecedented Russia The level of links with China, while dozens of leaders, including the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un, arrived in Beijing on the eve of a massive military parade intended to present a world order led by China.

Putin called the chief of Chinas, Xi Jinping, a dear friend after the two for the interviews in the great room of people, then at the personal residence of Xis. Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of Russia-China's relations, which are at an unprecedented level, Putin told Xi, according to a video on the Kremlins Telegram Channel. We were always together then and we stay together now.

Putin, described by Xi Tuesday as his old friend, is the most important of a list of autocrats who met in China this week for a double note of events designed to project the power of the second world economy and geopolitical rival in the United States.

A few hours after Putin-Xe's talks, Kim arrived in China on an armored train accompanied by her daughter, Kim Ju-Ae, who was making her international debut after years being seen next to him at domestic events and is considered by South Korean intelligence as the most likely successor.

An assistant from the Kremlin told the Russian interfax news agency that Putin was likely to speak Wednesday with Kim.

Kim Jong-Un arrives in a Beijing station on Tuesday. Photography: Pang Xinglei / AP

During the victory day parade on Wednesday, thousands of soldiers should walk in the streets of the capital in a demonstration of Chinese military power. Running and powerful fighter planes will also be exhibited for the event, which takes place to commemorate 80 years since the defeat of Japan during the Second World War.

The gathering of world leaders in Iran, Myanmar and Zimbabwe autocrats will also be present, as well as a multitude of other non -Western dignitaries have been described as the axis of upheavals by analysts.

Putin also met the Slovakias, the Prime Minister adapted to Moscow, Robert Fico, the only head of the EU present, which he rented for his independent post of countries. The FICO has repeatedly criticized kyiv and blocked the sanctions of the European Union against Moscow, arguing that they were putting in danger of the energy security of the Slovakias. Putin suggested that Bratislava cut gas supplies to Ukraine. Ukraine receives a large volume of energy resources through its neighbors in Eastern Europe. Closure of gas supplies that go in the opposite direction, he told Fico.

In Ukraine, Putin said he had never opposed the Ukral potential belonging to the European Union. Regarding membership of the Ukraines of the EU, we have never opposed it as for NATO, this is another problem. The Russian president also said that he did not intend to attack Europe.

Poutines comments on the Russia-China relationship occurred while the two countries have signed an agreement that will increase the imports of Russian gas in the next 30 years. Putin and Xi have agreed to build the power of the Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which will allow the transit of 50 billion cubic meters of gas in China each year.

Purchases of Russian energy and booming bilateral trade between the two countries are an economic rescue for Moscow since the war in Ukraine.

Xi Jinping, the fourth on the left, speaks with the Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, fourth on the right, in the great people of the people in Beijing on Tuesday. Photography: Song / AP Parker

The pipeline will travel through Mongolia. Like Putin, president of Mongolias, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, was in China for the annual summit of the Shanghai cooperation organization, which took place in Tianjin on Sunday and Monday.

XI said on Tuesday: the more chaotic the international situation, the more China, Russia and Mongolia should strengthen solidarity and cooperation.

Chinese state media reported on Tuesday that Putin and Xi signed more than 20 bilateral cooperation documents during talks in Beijing. China has also announced that it would extend travel privileges without visa to Russian passport holders, from September 15.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, also attended the Summit of the OCS, in a sign that China-India relations were disgusting after the imposition of heavy American prices on Indian exports.

Kim arrived in Beijing for the parade on a specially armored train, during his first visit to China since 2019. It is also the first time since 1959 that a North Korean leader has attended an international event on this scale.

Kims' journey occurs after a period when the links between Russia and North Korea have deepened, Pyongyang sending tens of thousands of soldiers to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine.

According to Pyongyang, around 600 North Korean soldiers were killed to fight for Russia in the Kursk region, who thinks that Pyongyang plans to deploy another deployment.

XI, speaking on Monday at SCO Summit, proposed a global governance initiative, the last in a series of Chinese global initiatives to reshape the world order according to the principles favored by Beijing.