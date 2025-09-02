Trump says he will ask for an immediate supreme court hearing behind the emergency “





President Trump said on Tuesday that his administration would ask for an immediate hearing of the Supreme Court in the hope of canceling the decision of a court of appeal, judging most of his illegal prices.

Trump said the administration would appeal to the high court on Wednesday.

“This is an economic emergency,” he said in the radio program of CNN Scott Jennings, adding: “If we do not win this decision, you will see a reverberation as maybe you had never seen before.”

A Federal Court of Appeal ruled on Friday that most of the Trump's world rates were illegal, reaffirming a previous decision by the International Trade Court and claiming that he had exceeded his authority in the use of emergency powers to impose them. The judges, however, allowed the prices to stay in place while the case moves in the call process.

Trump said the actions dropped on Monday due to uncertainty around the legality of the prices.

“The stock market is down because the stock market needs prices. They want prices,” he said in the oval office.

However, other members of the administration make safeguard plans. The American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said that he was convinced that the Supreme Court supported the use by Trump of an emergency law of 1977 to impose general prices, but said that the administration worked on a plan B in case he does not.

In any case, the “reciprocal” prices that Trump has unveiled on dozens of American trade partners (which you can see in the graph below) now face a new fight of legal limbo.

Meanwhile on Monday, Trump criticized the price and trade relations between the United States and India, saying that this has been strongly unilateral for decades.

“In other words, they sell us massive quantities of goods, their biggest” customer “, but we sell them very little – so far a completely unilateral relationship, and this has been for many decades,” said Trump.

“It was a completely unilateral disaster!” He added.

Trump's comments came while Prime Minister Narendra modified launched in offers to strengthen links with China and Russia while relations with the United States has deteriorated.

Elsewhere, the president of Brazil, Lula, authorized the reprisals against the 50% of Trump's American rates, but says that he still wants to negotiate, while Mexico plans to put higher prices on Chinese products in its 2026 budget to protect the local industry in the middle of the American pressure on the cheap Chinese products entering Mexico before heading north.

Live 1792 Update that Merz offers to help Swiss reduce the Exorbitanttrump sales rate

The German Chancellor Friedrich Merz offered Switzerland his support after President Trump struck the nation dependent on exports with high prices last month.

Bloomberg News Reports:

American manufacturing remains embellished in weakness due to prices

US Manufacturing decreased for the sixth month in August due to import prices, although IA expenses have a boost to parties of the industry.

Reuters reports:

The XI in China returned the geopolitical map with the embrace of Putin, Modé

The Xi Jinping in China seeks to intervene in the middle of trade and geopolitical disorders and to build an “alternative” to the world order led by the United States.

Bloomberg reports:

India Eyes of Russia, Brazil, the Netherlands for the growth of pharmaceutical exports while the American tariff concerns persist

India takes measures to increase its pharmaceutical exports to Russia, the Netherlands and Brazil, according to sources. New Delhi hopes that this will extend its presence beyond the United States, its largest market.

Reuters reports:

Japan to buy American rice within the overall limit of imports without rights

Bloomberg News Reports:

The key supplier of Starbucks in Switzerland has a bitter taste for Trump prices

The manufacturer of Swiss coffee machines Thermoplan went from a small family business in a large supplier of Starbucks in the late 1990s, bringing more than 500 jobs to his village in Lakes by Lake Alpine.

But his future has been thrown in danger due to President Trump's prices.

Reuters reports:

Bessent expects the Supreme Court to maintain the legality of Trump prices

The Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said on Monday that he thought that the Supreme Court would support the use by President Trump of an emergency law of 1977 to impose large rates, but added that the administration had an alternative if it did not.

He told Reuters that he wrote a legal thesis highlighting the urgency of repairing commercial imbalances and preventing fentanyl from reaching the United States.

Reuters reports:

Mon, September 1, 2025 at 4:59 p.m. UTC in the Mexican border town, thousands of jobs lost because of Trump prices

Thousands of workers from Ciudad Juarez have lost their jobs while factories are fighting under the prices of the Trump era and the cost increase.

Reuters reports:

Mon, September 1, 2025 at 3.30 p.m., the Indian Minister of the UTC Wil

Indian Minister of Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that the country does not “benefit” Russian oil imports, and that its purchases stabilized the markets while preventing the $ 200 barrel increase.

Reuters reports:

Mon, September 1, 2025 at 2:52 p.m. UTC Trump slamms the high prices of India, calls for the commercial relationship a “ catastrophe ''

President Trump criticized the commercial relationship between the United States and India on Monday, saying that it has been strongly unilateral for decades.

Trump noted that if India sells large quantities of goods in the United States, American companies are very little sold to India because of the high prices that New Delhi has set up, which he has qualified most of the country.

“In other words, they sell us massive quantities of goods, their biggest customer, but we sell them very little – so far a completely unilateral relationship, and this has been for many decades,” said Trump.

“The reason is that India has billed us, so far, such high prices, the greatest number of all countries, that our companies are unable to sell in India. It was a completely unilateral disaster! In addition, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the United States”

Trump continued by saying that India proposed to completely eliminate the prices. The American president said that this action was late and that such trade policies should have been approached years ago.

Mon, September 1, 2025 at 2:32 pm UTC “We have not seen the worst”: the retailers warn that the pricing impacts are far from being finished

Allie Canal, Yahoo Finance's main journalist, examines President Trump's prices and retailers who feel the impact:

Mon, September 1, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. UTC Rice remains the point of sticking as Japan, the United States seeks to implement an agreement

Rice continues to be a point of collision between Japan and the United States while the two countries sail on different interpretations of their July trade agreement, a large part of which has not yet been implemented.

Bloomberg News Reports:

Mon, September 1, 2025 at 11:16 a.m. UTC S. Korea Exports remain solid at the request of fleas despite the American rate

Bloomberg News Reports:

Mon, September 1, 2025 at 9:45 a.m. UTC US still working on trade agreements despite the court decision: Greer

The Trump administration is ahead of commercial talks with its partners, even after a American court of appeal ruled that the majority of President Trump's prices are illegal, said US trade representative Jamieson Greer on Sunday.

Reuters reports:

Sun, August 31, 2025 at 3:59 p.m. UTC

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China for the first time in seven years to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two explained how the two countries will work to cooperate in the face of an ongoing trade war with the United States.

Bloomberg reports:

Sam, August 30, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

The senior columnist of Yahoo Finance Rick Newman writes:

He also noted that the Court of Appeal left the functions in place until October to authorize the time of the Supreme Court. Until then, however, it is not clear what companies can or should do.

Sam, August 30, 2025 at 3:45 p.m., the UTC China commercial envoy meets US officials to discuss economic ties

Reuters reports:

Sam, August 30, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. UTC India Modi Tours Plant with Japan Ishiba

Bloomberg reports:

Sam, August 30, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. UTC Japan Akazawa canceled an American trip on rice: report

Bloomberg reports certain problems on the Japan American commercial front:

Sam, August 30, 2025 at 12:00 pm UTC What happens at Trump prices now?

The Associated Press examines what can happen from here both on the legal front and on the major implications if the Supreme Court ends up invalidating the functions.

