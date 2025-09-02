PM Modi likely to visit Manipur soon, the two parties hope that he will hear them | Political pulse news

More than two years after Manipur broke out in ethnic violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit the state this month. The PM should be in Assam and Mizoram from September 13 to 14, and sources said it could also visit Manipur.

The visit of PMS in the state is imminent. We cannot say on the exact date now because too many factors must be taken into account before making the final announcement. But he visits the state, said an enlightened source at Manipur.

The opposition has often attacked Modi for not having visited Manipur even once since the start of the clashes between the Meiteis and Kukis in the state, leaving more than 250 dead and more than 57,000 displaced. Since February 13 of this year, the State has been under the rule of presidents and has experienced a relative normality.

The PM should fly away to Imphal de Mizoram, where it should inaugurate a rail project on September 13.

An indication of the next visit was a meeting chaired Sunday by the chief secretary of the Manipur, Puneet Kumar Goel, who was described as a preparatory meeting for the visit of the VVIP in September 2025, with several officials present. According to Reunion procedures, the police were responsible for making security arrangements for two sites: the Kangla fort in Imphal, which is the traditional siege of power in Manipur; And the peacethered field in Churachandpur.

While Imphal is located in the Manipur valley dominated by Meitei, Churachandpur is a district of Kuki-Majority and borders its hill areas.

The DGP of Manipur sent an opinion invoking requirements of duty and ordering that no leave will be granted to any civil servant or personal between September 7 and 14, with the exception of extreme emergencies.

In the state, the reactions to the probable PMS visit are mixed. While many consider him to arrive too late, Ginza Vualzong, the spokesperson for the Kuki Zo council, hoped that Modi would meet representatives and leaders of the community. The BJP government in Manipur, under which violence has started, was considered pro-meitei.

If he stops at Manipur to understand our difficulties and solve our problems, it will be very good. We expect him to sit with our leaders to understand our situation and our requirements. We also expect him to visit the emergency camps to see the difficulties that the difficulties that PDI (internal displaced people) are confronted, said Vualzong said.

Jeetendra Ningomba, Cocomi advisor based in Imphal, which is an organization of Meitei civil society groups, said that he hoped that Modis's visit would make an important step towards resolution or peace.

In recent months, there has been an increasing clamor among the deputies of the NDA for the rule of the end of the presidents in Manipur and the restoration of a popular government. The leaders who demand the same thing include the former chief minister of the BJP, N Biren Singh and the deputies close to him, as well as those who are bitterly opposed to the head of Meitei, who holds him responsible for the state crisis.

There is a perception that the Modi government did not do enough to bring normality, in particular by persisting with Biren before February of this year, when it resigned and paved the way for the rule of presidents.

One of the deputies who was looking for the restoration of a popular government said they expect the PM to make an announcement in this regard and reveal a set of rehabilitation for people displaced due to violence.

The deputy for the BJP Biswajit Singh Thongam, one of those considered near Biren, said that the center worked for the restoration of peace in priority. The Governor's office (former secretary in the interior of the Union, Ajay Bhalla, who took the post of governor in December 2024) and the Minister of the Interior of the Union (Amit Shah) made efforts to bring peace to the state. People should appreciate it and we have to support it, said Thongam.

Center officials said the PMS program nitty-grities had not yet been developed, but that Modi is likely to visit the valley dominated by the Meitei and the Kuki-Majority hills. According to officials, the Prime Minister can make public addresses in both places as well as visit refugee camps on both sides. It is not clear if it will also meet civil society groups on each side.

Government sources have added that the Prime Minister's visit has been underway for almost a year, and that in several times, it was to be postponed after developed arrangements were taken. A few months ago, the manipur administration had even prepared special helpers allegedly for the visit of Modis.

The political community and the administrative configuration in Manipur have reported to Delhi for more than a year that a visit to the Prime Minister can act as a balm on state injuries and instill confidence between civil society groups and the masses that Delhi is determined to inaugurate peace in the state.

“Since the Prime Minister already visits Mizoram and Assam, it is good to include Manipur. It's also a good time to visit. Violence is considerably decreasing, there have been months of peace, the administration is now in full control of business after the presidents' rule has been imposed, and rival groups are constantly in a positive impact.

An agent of the security establishment stressed that Modi could barely have visited Manipur while violence was raging in the state. “With the two parts that pull rockets and mortars on each other, a visit would then have been a risk of security. In addition, it was a time when attacks were timed with VIP visits to attract attention. Now that everyone is engaged in talks, we hope that the PM's visit will be more fruitful,” said the officer.

While an official word during the visit is still expected, the Congress Communications Manager Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi for taking the time for manipur now, 27 months after the start of violence. It seems that the Prime Minister can finally invoke courage and empathy to briefly visit Manipur on September 13. But this can be a case of TLTL too little too late, he said.