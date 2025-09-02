Donald Trump moving space command in Huntsville, Albama





The announcement of September 2 reverses a decision by President Joe Biden reversing Trump's decision in 2021 to transmit the spare of space in Alabama.

The United States’s military operations in space will soon be directed from Huntsville, in Alabama. President Donald Trump announced that he was moving the registered office of the US Space Command from Colorado Springs, Colorado, citing the use by the state of mail voting as a “big factor” in the decision.

“The problem I had with Colorado, one of the big problems, they have a vote by mail,” said Trump, adding: “When a state is for mail vote, it means that it wants dishonest elections … so that it has also played an important factor.

Trump also praised his support in Conservative Alabama and criticized the Democratic Governor of Colorado when he announced the relocation, the last decision of a partisan fight of several years on the spatial army program.

The Senator of the Gop of Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, and other heads of state had pushed to make Alabama the permanent house of the command of space, fighting with the Biden administration.

“Administration Biden has chosen to do this policy,” said the Senator of the Gop of Alabama, Katie Britt, who joined Trump during the announcement with Tuberville and other state representatives.

A report published by the Office of Government’s responsibility in June 2022 revealed that the Alabama Redstone Arsenal site in Huntsville was “the preferred location” on five other locations. But Biden opted in 2023 to keep the command of space in Colorado, which, according to supporters, was the best for military preparation.

“The decisive factor for President Biden to decide to keep the space command in Colorado Springs was the operational, pure and simple preparation,” said John Kirby, the former strategic communications coordinator of the National Security Council.

Tuberville and others continued to put pressure for relocation. The senator is a close ally of Trump and Alabama is a state that Trump has brought by 30 percentage points.

I don’t think it influenced my decision, “said Trump about his Alabama victory.

Trump lost 11 -point colorado. Each voter receives a ballot by mail in the state.

The president has long voted by post, recently reducing a possible decree to reduce voting ballots by mail, despite the declarations of electoral experts, including those of his first administration, which said that the mail vote was secure.

The Colorado Congress Delegation declared in a press release that the headquarters of the moving space outside the state “weakens our national security at the worst possible time”.

“The command of the moving space places our years of space defense, wastes billions of dollars of taxpayers and gives the advantage of the converging threats of China, Russia and North Korea,” said the press release.

Trump has often linked federal funding decisions and politics. The president had previously blocked the decision to put the siege of the FBI in Maryland, appealing it a “liberal state” and suggested linking disaster aid in California to state political decisions.

The change in space order in Huntsville would provide jobs and public spending in a state that strongly supported the president.

Huntsville, which houses the Marshall Space Flight Center in NASA and a major center for defense entrepreneurs, such as L3harrisand Lockheed Martin, has long been pressure for the headquarters of Space Command.

“We are impatient to build a huge space command and have the Donald J. Trump Space Command Center in Huntsville, in Alabama,” Tuberville said.

Contribution: Reuters, Joey Garrison, Bart Jansen

