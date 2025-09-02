Politics
The scene takes place while Kim Jong has arrived in Beijing for a major military parade with Putin and XI | World News
The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Beijing to meet his Chinese and Russian counterparts, before one of the largest military parades ever organized.
It is the first time in his 14 -year rule that Mr. Kim Has joined a multilateral event, and this is the first time that the three leaders have met, commentators saying that the visit is designed to demonstrate trilateral solidarity against the United States.
According to the Associated Press, Mr. Kim, who does not like to fly, took his green armored train from the brand for Beijing, but stopped on the way to check the progress of a North Korean missile research institute developing a new engine for a new generation “intercontinental” (ICBM) missile.
The North in recent years has tested various versions of ICBMS capable of reaching the American continent, and analysts say that the new generation ICBM is probably referring to a long -range weapon with several nuclear warheads that can penetrate the defense systems of American missiles.
Follow the last on the Beijing summit
Although none of the three countries has confirmed a private meeting of trilateral leaders in Beijing, the assistance of the Kremlin Yuri Ushakov told the Tass news agency in Russia a meeting between Vladimir Putin And Mr. Kim on the sidelines was “under study”.
Earlier, Chinese chief Xi Jinping had welcomed the Russian president as a “old friend” before the two started a series of meetings.
In turn, Mr. Putin addressed Mr. Xi as his “dear friend” and said that Moscow's ties with Beijing were “at an unprecedented level”.
Today is the third of the four days when the Chinese president welcomes world leaders.
He started with the Shanghai cooperation organization summit on Sunday and will end with the major military parade tomorrow which commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the fight of China against Japanese assault in wartime.
Who will witness the show of the Chinese soldiers?
- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
- Mongolian president Ukhnaa Khurelsukh
- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa
- Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli
- Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni
- Vietnamese president Luong Cuong
- President Lao Thongloun Sisoulith
- Indonesian President Prabowo SUBIANTO
- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim
- Maldivian President Mohamed Mizzu
- Kazakh Presedent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
- Ouzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev
- President Tadjik Emomali Rahmon
- Kyrghietics
- The president of the Turkmens Serdar Berdimuhamedow
- Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko
- President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev
- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
- President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso
- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic
- Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel
- Min Aung Hlaing, MYANMAR interim president
The National Intelligence Service of South Korea said that Mr. Kim could be held alongside Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin on the Rostre at Tiananmen Square during the Wednesday parade.
He also provides that he will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese and Russian leaders and will interact with other heads of state during a reception and cultural performance while he seeks to leave isolation and extend his diplomatic relations.
The priority of North Korea’s foreign policy has been Russia in recent years because it has provided troops and ammunition to support the Russian War Ukraine in exchange for economic and military assistance.
According to South Korean assessments, North Korea has sent around 15,000 soldiers to Russia.
The relations of North Korea with China would have been embedded in recent years, but the experts say that Mr. Kim is probably hoping to restore links when China is the largest trading partner in North Korea and helps to be bienfaters, and he would like to prepare for the end of the Russian-Ukraine war.
