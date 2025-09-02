The scene takes place while Kim Jong has arrived in Beijing for a major military parade with Putin and XI | World News





The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Beijing to meet his Chinese and Russian counterparts, before one of the largest military parades ever organized. It is the first time in his 14 -year rule that Mr. Kim Has joined a multilateral event, and this is the first time that the three leaders have met, commentators saying that the visit is designed to demonstrate trilateral solidarity against the United States. According to the Associated Press, Mr. Kim, who does not like to fly, took his green armored train from the brand for Beijing, but stopped on the way to check the progress of a North Korean missile research institute developing a new engine for a new generation “intercontinental” (ICBM) missile. The North in recent years has tested various versions of ICBMS capable of reaching the American continent, and analysts say that the new generation ICBM is probably referring to a long -range weapon with several nuclear warheads that can penetrate the defense systems of American missiles. Follow the last on the Beijing summit Picture:

The motorcycle suspected of carrying the North Korean leader Kim Jong a leaving Beijing station. Pic: Reuters



Although none of the three countries has confirmed a private meeting of trilateral leaders in Beijing, the assistance of the Kremlin Yuri Ushakov told the Tass news agency in Russia a meeting between Vladimir Putin And Mr. Kim on the sidelines was “under study”. Picture:

A North Korean flag stands out from the train that transported Kim Jong a. Pic: Reuters



Earlier, Chinese chief Xi Jinping had welcomed the Russian president as a “old friend” before the two started a series of meetings. In turn, Mr. Putin addressed Mr. Xi as his “dear friend” and said that Moscow's ties with Beijing were “at an unprecedented level”. Picture:

Putin and Xi are walking in the Zhongnanhai leaders complex in Beijing. Pic: AP



Today is the third of the four days when the Chinese president welcomes world leaders. He started with the Shanghai cooperation organization summit on Sunday and will end with the major military parade tomorrow which commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the fight of China against Japanese assault in wartime. Who will witness the show of the Chinese soldiers? Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Mongolian president Ukhnaa Khurelsukh

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni

Vietnamese president Luong Cuong

President Lao Thongloun Sisoulith

Indonesian President Prabowo SUBIANTO

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Maldivian President Mohamed Mizzu

Kazakh Presedent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Ouzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev

President Tadjik Emomali Rahmon

Kyrghietics

The president of the Turkmens Serdar Berdimuhamedow

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko

President Azerbaijani Ilham Aliyev

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel

Min Aung Hlaing, MYANMAR interim president The National Intelligence Service of South Korea said that Mr. Kim could be held alongside Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin on the Rostre at Tiananmen Square during the Wednesday parade. He also provides that he will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese and Russian leaders and will interact with other heads of state during a reception and cultural performance while he seeks to leave isolation and extend his diplomatic relations. Please use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player





3:14

Tens of thousands of Chinese troops should participate in the parade

More Sky News:

Former American ambassador to the UN on Trump and Putin

Book on the right track for the biggest fall of a day in months

Green Party announcing a new leader in England and Wales The priority of North Korea’s foreign policy has been Russia in recent years because it has provided troops and ammunition to support the Russian War Ukraine in exchange for economic and military assistance. According to South Korean assessments, North Korea has sent around 15,000 soldiers to Russia. The relations of North Korea with China would have been embedded in recent years, but the experts say that Mr. Kim is probably hoping to restore links when China is the largest trading partner in North Korea and helps to be bienfaters, and he would like to prepare for the end of the Russian-Ukraine war.

